Rebekah Vardy gives insight into wholesome home life after tell-all interview

Rebekah Vardy has retreated to her idyllic home life with her husband Jamie Vardy and her five children after the explosive Wagatha Christie trial and her tell-all Talk TV interview.

The Dancing on Ice star shared a photograph of her youngest daughter Olivia, two, inside a chicken run at their family mansion on Thursday, and her home looks so dreamy.

"Catch a chicken kind of morning," Rebekah captioned the video, which is a little different to the high intensity mornings she has spent in court of late during her case against Coleen Rooney.

Rebekah's chicken coop contains an adorable hen house and a large yellow bucket of feed. Olivia was pictured wearing a floral jumpsuit and grey trainers when she helped her mother with the animal admin.

Rebekah has a chicken coop at her dreamy 12-bed mansion

This adorable feature is strikingly similar to the chicken run that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have at their US home with children Archie and Lilibet. The outdoor addition was showcased during the bombshell interview the Sussexes did with Oprah.

While the outside of the Vardy family home may be rather rustic, inside it's all about total luxury. There's a jaw-dropping swimming pool which looks as though it belongs in a leisure centre and Rebekah is lucky enough to have an impressive dressing room to get glam in.

The stars' bedroom features a massive grey bed which has a stunning buttoned headboard and they have dressed it with crisp white sheets.

The amazing 12-bedroom property is located in Lincolnshire and it set them back £2.5million when they purchased it in 2016, and it isn't known how much it is now worth considering the rise in house prices.

The star has shown fans into her bedroom

It has been reported that the couple have applied for planning permission to add luxury stables to their estate as Rebekah is a huge horse fan.

The local authority is still going through the application and ironing out concerns from local neighbours before they are granted the go ahead.

