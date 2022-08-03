Christie Brinkley films inside stunning Hamptons home – and just look at all those hats The model looked stunning inside her home

Christie Brinkley lives inside a stunning $29.5million home inside the Hamptons and she's fitted it out with everything that you can possibly imagine.

On Tuesday the stunning model filmed inside the living room of her home as she prepared to head out to the beach. In the clip, the star showed off how she got glammed up, but we couldn't resist taking a small nose around her home as she explained the process to fans, and we noticed that she has a large array of hats!

Positioned on an ornate armchair to her side, Christie appeared to own four different sunhats, three of them were straw boaters and stacked on top of one another, but the fourth was a gorgeous frilly item that would look the part at any high-class event.

It wasn't just hats that Christie had amassed a collection of, but she also had five bags stacked on the same chair. Most of them were straw clutches, but there was also a stunning black clutch dangling off the side.

In her caption, the star raved about her beauty process, saying: "Off to the beach but first… The @sblabeauty Eye Lift Wand! #68andfeelinggrateful."

Just look at all those hats!

Fans loved the video, as one wrote: "Lovely video you look fabulous hope you're having a lovely day," while a second shared: "Looking so beautiful inside & out."

Meanwhile, a third complimented: "Such natural beauty as always!! Still hot... well you've always been hot lol! A fan since the beginning…it's okay if I age as beautifully as you I won't have to worry about a thing."

We can't wait to see what looks Christie unleashes when she gets to the beach, but she is certainly a queen of fashion.

Last month, the supermodel took to social media to share a photograph from her latest shoot with Social Life magazine, this time abandoning the swimsuits for a dress.

The model has a jaw-dropping home

She mimicked a car wash scenario, looking as excited as she could while holding onto an open showerhead ready to hose down the car and beat the heat at the same time.

Christie wore a baby blue mini dress with a feathered trim along the top that showed off her endlessly toned legs, topped off with white heels.

"Happy Sunday! I hope your day is sprinkled with lots of laughter," she captioned her photograph, and her fans immediately began inundating her with compliments.

"Oh Christie this is exquisite," one wrote, with another saying: "Beautiful shot of you Christie," and her daughter Alexa Ray Joel even added: "The Benz is almost as timeless & photogenic as you… but not quite!"

