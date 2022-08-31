Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forced to fix problem at £11m mansion The Sussexes have renovation plans

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle invited The Cut's Allison P. Davis into their home for an interview, Prince Charles' son ended up revealing their renovation plans.

The article reads: "Harry extends his hand to shake mine and welcomes me to their home. It’s very beautiful, I assure him, not calling him anything at all." And it goes on to explain that Harry then remarked: "We're fixing all these things, the pipes, but that’s a whole story in itself."

WATCH: See Prince Harry nailing daddy duties before becoming a parent

The point was quickly glossed over, but the mention of exposed pipes seemed to indicate an issue or renovation project at their property, and them having to make changes to "fix" certain aspects. Plus, the fact the Prince said it was "a whole story" deemed it be not to be a small undertaking.

The house is undergoing renovations / Image: Giggster

Other mentions of the house throughout the telling piece included how big it is plus how the two palm trees in the garden are what sold the property to them. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. 'See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'," Megan retells to the interviewer.

The residence itself is officially named the Chateau of Riven Rock, and has been designed to resemble a charming villa/chateau of Europe, including wooden beamed ceilings and stone walls.

Highlights of the beautiful house include the wine cellar, games room and grand library.

Meghan has had a studio built to record in

Outside, the couple have a courtyard, tennis courts and a swimming pool, which is surrounded by sun loungers and umbrellas.

Most recently, it was revealed that Meghan has had an extra office space added to her property in the form of a sound-proof recording studio, in order for her to easily record her Archetypes podcast.

A clip from episode one revealed that the space has wooden clad walls and has been styled with a red patterned rug and a statement emerald green sofa.

