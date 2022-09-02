Meghan Markle sets the record straight on gold bathtub and home yoga studio The Duchess has cleared a few things up

Meghan Markle, 41, has set the record straight about renovation rumours at her UK home with her husband Prince Harry, Frogmore Cottage.

In the Duchess' recent interview with The Cut, the topic of home renovations came up and the speculation was finally put to bed.

"Headline after headline suggested that the renovations were more extravagant than they actually were. There was never, for instance, a yoga studio with a floating floor, never a gold bathtub or a copper bathtub; there wasn’t a special wing for her mother," read the interview, written by journalist Allison P. Davis.

Meghan revealed all to The Cut

"They had been criticized for using an exorbitant amount of taxpayer funds, £2.4 million ($3.2 million), for the upgrades on a home they’d been given," the piece explained. Adding: "They've since repaid the renovation costs."

As well as clarifying what Frogmore Cottage doesn't have, Meghan made remarks about what the interiors do look like.

The Duchess explained that while packing up their belongings at the Windsor property earlier this year, she picked up her "good old Ikea frames" among other things like journals and socks.

Frogmore Cottage is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's UK home

This may come as a surprise to some people that royalty own bargain Ikea pieces, but it transpires that the Duchess of Cambridge is also a fan of the Swedish home brand. During a trip to Sweden, Duchess Kate admitted that the children have Ikea furniture in their rooms.

Harry and Meghan currently reside in the US with their children Archie and Lilibet, but they have retained the lease on Frogmore Cottage for any trips back across the pond.

For a short while, Harry allowed his cousin Princess Eugenie to live there with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August, but it has been reported that they have since relocated to Nottingham Cottage on the Kensington Palace estate.

