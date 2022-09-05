Adele stuns makeup-free as she gives rare glimpse inside $58million home

Andrea Caamano
Adele has reacted to winning and Emmy Award by sharing several photos taken inside her new Beverly Hills home with Rich Paul
Adele has taken to Instagram to reveal she was "pleased as punch" after being personally handed the Emmy Award she won last week for her show, Adele: One Night Only.
Posting on social media, Adele shared three photos, two showing her makeup-free posing alongside the award, and a third showing the trophy beautifully displayed in the living room of her new $58million home, which she bought earlier this year from Sylvester Stallone.
Captioning the snaps, the singer wrote: "Bloody hell I'm pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!!
"Trust me to officially have an EGO. Thank you so much @televisionacad , I'm so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x."
Adele gave fans a rare glimpse at her living room whilst showing off her Emmy Award
The mother-of-one won the Emmy for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), and her CBS television special, which aired on 14 November 2021, won in four more categories.
Paul Dugdale, the director of Adele: One Night Only, won outstanding directing for a variety special, and the show took home the awards for outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special, and outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control for a special.
Following the release of the special, Adele has worked non-stop, and began the New Year with a new home.
In January, she snapped up Sylvester's former Beverly Hills mansion for £42million ($58million) after the Rocky star almost halved his original asking price from £81million ($110million). Soon after, she and her boyfriend Rich Paul moved in.
The star won the trophy for her CBS special which aired in November last year
In May, the singer shared a photo of her and Rich holding up the keys to their new home while standing on the grounds of their lavish estate.
The home has two floors with a large wraparound balcony on the top level, and a covered terrace below with decorative columns and chandelier lighting.
The sprawling estate sits in 3.5 acres of land and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace. It also has a cinema, infinity pool, spa and a putting green, an art studio and eight-car garage.