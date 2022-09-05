Adele stuns makeup-free as she gives rare glimpse inside $58million home

Adele has taken to Instagram to reveal she was "pleased as punch" after being personally handed the Emmy Award she won last week for her show, Adele: One Night Only.

Posting on social media, Adele shared three photos, two showing her makeup-free posing alongside the award, and a third showing the trophy beautifully displayed in the living room of her new $58million home, which she bought earlier this year from Sylvester Stallone.

Captioning the snaps, the singer wrote: "Bloody hell I'm pleased as punch! Thank you @mrbenwinston for dropping this round to me this afternoon!!

"Trust me to officially have an EGO. Thank you so much @televisionacad , I'm so so honored to receive this. Big up to everyone involved. @griffithobservatory thank you for letting me sing up on your mountain and big love to all the other nominees x."

Adele gave fans a rare glimpse at her living room whilst showing off her Emmy Award

The mother-of-one won the Emmy for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), and her CBS television special, which aired on 14 November 2021, won in four more categories.

Paul Dugdale, the director of Adele: One Night Only, won outstanding directing for a variety special, and the show took home the awards for outstanding sound mixing for a variety series or special, outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety special, and outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control for a special.

Following the release of the special, Adele has worked non-stop, and began the New Year with a new home.

In January, she snapped up Sylvester's former Beverly Hills mansion for £42million ($58million) after the Rocky star almost halved his original asking price from £81million ($110million). Soon after, she and her boyfriend Rich Paul moved in.

The star won the trophy for her CBS special which aired in November last year

In May, the singer shared a photo of her and Rich holding up the keys to their new home while standing on the grounds of their lavish estate.

The home has two floors with a large wraparound balcony on the top level, and a covered terrace below with decorative columns and chandelier lighting.

The sprawling estate sits in 3.5 acres of land and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace. It also has a cinema, infinity pool, spa and a putting green, an art studio and eight-car garage.