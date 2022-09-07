Mary Berry's £2.6m luxury home with rarely seen husband revealed

Mary Berry lives with her husband Paul Hunnings in Henley, after making the decision to 'downsize' from their home in Penn, Buckinghamshire. Despite being smaller in size, the property still boasts an array of five-star features including a pool room, tennis court and gym.

Of course, her kitchen space is incredibly beautiful, and Mary ensures it is the heart of the home. Take a look around…

WATCH: Mary Berry films inside stunning home garden

It features a total of four bedrooms (compared to six at their previous house), but also comes with a separate cottage. Elsewhere, there is a tennis court, indoor pool, gym, double garage, and a dressing room and en-suite in the master bedroom. When the couple moved in in 2017, it was reported that it cost them £2.6million.

Recently, Mary made an appearance from her beautiful garden on This Morning. It showed a brick terrace area, as well as flower beds with white roses, and a large lawn space with perfectly-preened bushes along its edges.

Mary Berry's former kitchen

Prior to that, Mary lived at a home named 'Watercroft' in Buckinghamshire, which acted as the location for many of her famed TV cookery shows. The stunning kitchen was designed by Mike Taylor and was fitted with a four-oven AGA as well as a walk-in fridge. Mary bought the home in 1988 and stayed there until 2017.

In 2010, she posed in the space, revealing that it was decorated with white wooden cupboards and brown flecked quartz worktops.

Mary Berry had an island in her kitchen

Another shot taken in the kitchen showed that Mary had a central island with a wooden worktop, and the hobs were backed with a glass-front wildlife print.

Mary Berry's kitchen was designed with a white colour scheme

Mary's kitchenware and crockery including jugs, mugs, and flower vases were in keeping with the fresh white colour scheme of the room.

Mary Berry's former home, the Red House

Before then, Mary and Paul owned a six-bedroom house in Buckinghamshire, known as the Red House. They occupied the property for nearly 20 years, before trading homes with her neighbour and moving into Watercroft just across the road.

