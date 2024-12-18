Holly Willoughby shares cosy Christmas photos inside £8m family home

Holly Willoughby, 43, has recently relocated her entire family after being the target of Gavin Plumb's terrifying kidnap and murder plot. The former This Morning presenter will be looking forward to her fresh start and her first Christmas in her family's new home.

On Tuesday, the star shared two glimpses into her brand-new residence that she shares with her husband Dan and three kids, Harry, Belle and Chester – and it looks so cosy…

WATCH: Holly Willoughby is all smiles as she plays fun game

The first photo, shared to her Instagram Stories, was of multiple bottles of rosé wine gifted to her, and in the background her gorgeous check curtains could be seen.

Holly shared a glimpse of her living area

The beautiful window dressings are a Balmoral check in chic beige hue, giving us a hint at Holly's sophisticated décor.

Another snap showed a second gift for the Celebrity Bear Hunt presenter, which was the perfect accompaniment to her tipple, a tin of caviar! The package was pictured on a rustic wooden table and the corner of a pillar candle could be seen in the snap.

The star took a picture on her wooden table at home

We know Holly is a big fan of gorgeous candles as her brand Wylde Moon sells them, along with other homewares like crystals and reed diffusers.

The Dancing on Ice star has upgraded from a £3 million home to a staggering £8 million property with six bedrooms, The Sun reports that the couple have chosen to stay in the South East of England.

Holly Willoughby's security features at new home

After Holly's horrific experience with the threat from Gavin Plumb, the family have stepped up their security. The Sun also reported the new abode has appropriate measures in place to keep the family safe. It was not disclosed what these are, but they could include things like high-tech alarms, electric gates and extensive CCTV of the property.

Gavin Plumb was convicted for plotting to kill Holly

New show with Bear Grylls

© Netflix Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls in Bear Hunt

The star is fronting a new Netflix show, Celebrity Bear Hunt along with adventurer Bear Grylls. Airing in February, the reality show sees a group of famous faces dropped into a jungle in Costa Rica, where they're put through their paces.

The show synopsis explains: "The dreaded 'Bear Hunt' [is] a brutal game of cat and mouse where they'll be hunted down by Bear himself and, if captured, face elimination from the show."

While the line-up has yet to be revealed, some big stars are rumoured to be taking the plunge, including Steph McGovern and Strictly's Shirley Ballas.