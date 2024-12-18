Khloe Kardashian's festive display at $17m mansion could belong at the Four Seasons

The Kardashians are known for going big on Christmas, so it's not surprising that Khloe's festive decorations at her $17 million Hidden Hills mansion are beautifully impressive.

The 40-year-old lives in her enormous home with her children, True, six, and Tatum, two, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, and Khloe posted some videos from inside the kitchen-dining area of her mansion which has had a Christmas transformation.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the adorable videos showed True, Tatum and their cousin, Dream, eight – daughter of Khloe's brother, Rob Kardashian – who spends a lot of time at her auntie Khloe's house, running around the large room in front of the gorgeous decorations.

1/ 6 © Instagram In one frame, the kids are playing in front of the tree which stands proudly next to the dining table. The tree is incredibly tall, almost reaching the sky-high ceilings of Khloe's mansion, easily rivalling those in department stores and fancy hotels.



2/ 6 © Instagram Further along the room, another frame of a video shows how the mom-of-two has extended the decorations along the breakfast bar. The worktop is adorned with plenty of festive foliage and sparkling lights, as well as pristine white roses in vases. There are also model Santas and a huge gingerbread house.

3/ 6 © Instagram Perhaps the most impressive part of Khloe's decorations are the animatronic reindeer. Nestled just next to the tree, she's placed one large and one small extremely lifelike-looking reindeer, which move their heads from side to side.



4/ 6 © Instagram Another frame showed one of Khloe's kittens, called Grey Kitty, climbing the tree and pawing at the icicle ornaments.



5/ 6 © Instagram In another part of her home, Khloe has another tree decorated in the same theme of white and green. The second tree is slightly smaller in stature, but not less beautiful, and is standing next to a sideboard unit which also has been decorated with a garland and glass Christmas trees.



6/ 6 © Instagram And that's not all. The pièce de resistance of Khloe's Christmas display is the one in the huge foyer of her home. The reality star previously shared a photo of the grand hall which boasts an even bigger tree stretching across two floors. The tree is placed just in front of the glass stairs and is so large it wouldn't look out of place at the Four Seasons. The photo shows Khloe with her mom, Kris Jenner, and daughter True dressed in matching leopard print, while little Tatum looked adorable in his jeans and smart Gucci jacket.

Christmas with the Kardashians

Family matriarch, Kris, tends to host everyone during the holiday seasons including Khloe, Kourtney, Kim, Rob, Kendall and Kylie including all of their children. As the grandmother of 13 kids, Kris is no stranger to a house full of noise.

"I just have to take a deep breath and realize I'm outnumbered," she exclaims. "There are 13 of them! You can't control that kind of chaos," she recently told People.

© Instagram Proud grandma Kris loves getting the kids all together

"It's so much fun! I'm just such a holiday girl. I mean, I'm just obsessed with celebrating every holiday."

She added: "We spend Christmas morning at my house," noting that they all "go for it, we go really hard" when it comes to gift giving too.