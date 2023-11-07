Mary Berry's cosy kitchen she gave up at £3.5m Buckinghamshire home

Although she's no longer gracing our screens as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, Mary Berry continues to be a cooking and baking icon, so it's only fitting that the food writer, chef and television presenter boasts an incredible kitchen of her own at home.

The former BBC host and her husband Paul Hunnings lived in a stunning six-bedroom home in Penn, Buckinghamshire until 2017 when they decided to downsize to a home in Henley, Oxfordshire.

Before moving, Mary and Paul lived in the property, named Watercroft (which is officially on the market), for almost thirty years after purchasing the home in 1988. The house was even the location where Mary would film her BBC Two programme, Mary Berry Cooks.

© David M. Benett Mary Berry

Viewers of the show would have been treated to a glimpse inside her stunning kitchen when the programme aired. Let's take a closer look at more recent photos…

Mary Berry's incredible kitchen at former Buckinghamshire home

Only the best for Mary Berry © Savills Mary's former kitchen was the perfect place to bake delicious cakes and cook for her family. The spacious kitchen has a stylish island in the centre, perfect for socialising and food preparation. We also spot a wine rack underneath – ideal for storage and to easily grab a comforting glass of red to go with a Sunday roast. The enclosed kitchen also has many large windows dotted around the room providing plenty of light, as well as a large door heading out into the generously sized back garden.

A kitchen fit for a baking royalty © Savills One of the more impressive features of the kitchen is the AGA Range cooker, a chef and baker's dream thanks to its multiple sections including a warming oven, roasting oven and baking oven. An AGA is famous for cooking food slowly and evenly, bringing out the best in your recipes. Plenty of worktop space can also be seen, ideal for when cooking for large groups. We also love the high ceiling and spotlights, bringing a modern touch to the overall classic feel of the kitchen.

Elsewhere inside Mary's former £3.5m home

A quintessentially British location © Savills It wasn't just the kitchen at Mary Berry's former home that was impressive. The Bake Off star's entire property was a masterclass in quintessential British-ness. The rear garden and surrounding areas at the home were nothing short of stunning. In this photo, the sprawling garden can be seen as well as the huge pond. We particularly love the amount of greenery and beautiful flowers that can be seen, especially the willow in the pond – gorgeous!



The living room © Savills After working hard in the kitchen, we don't doubt that Mary enjoyed putting her feet up and enjoying a well-earned break in this cosy living room. The décor is perfectly styled and in keeping with the classic British feel of the property and neighbourhood. There's also a huge window so, although the room is undeniably cosy, it's also bright and airy.



The dining area © Savills Second only to the kitchen, the dining area at Chez Berry is very important! Mary no doubt loves bringing together her loved ones to serve up a truly delicious feast, and the dining area at her former home in Buckinghamshire was spacious, light, as well as homely thanks to the fireplace and wooden panels on the wall.



Anyone for Bake Off? © Savills The house also boasts another spacious lounge area complete with a TV for when it's time to settle down and watch Bake Off. Stunning!



Mary and her husband Paul have since moved to the equally pretty Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, check out their current property, here.