5 ways to dry your clothes without a tumble dryer

Amid the cost-of-living crisis, many households are looking for multiple ways to keep bills as low as possible. Whether you've not got a tumble dryer, or you're looking to save money by not putting it on as often, here are the best alternative ways to dry your clothes…

Put your clothes outside

The simple answer for a free way to dry your clothes is to put them outside. If you don't have a washing line, you can simply pop your airer outside.

Don't be fooled into thinking that the weather needs to be perfect sunshine, Money Mum Official has a hack for when it's drizzling outside – simply place a gazebo over your washing! Now why didn't we think of that?

How to dry your clothes outside - even when it rains

Follow the sun

When drying your clothes inside, put the airer in the sunniest room for the time of day to utilise the heat created when it beams through the window.

Buy a dehumidifier

If you're leaving your airer inside for your clothes to dry, placing a dehumidifier in the same room will help your clothes dry quicker.

Dehumidifiers range in price, and this one under £90 is as quiet as they come so it won't disturb your peace.

Invest in a heated airer

Costing around 8p an hour rather than the 30p an hour it costs to run a tumble dryer, a heated airer could be a good way to save during the colder months.

You can pick up a heated airer for £55 from Argos, and eventually you'll save on your energy costs.

Use a towel

Believe it or not, rolling your clothes into a towel (a bit like a Swiss roll) will accelerate the drying process as the fluffy towel absorbs the water.

