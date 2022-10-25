Best heated clothes airers to keep energy bills down this winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The cost-of-living crisis has transformed many of us into money-saving experts as we attempt to minimise those looming energy bills. While the cost of running a tumble dryer varies with each model, there's no doubt that the tumble dryer is one of the most energy-sapping appliances to run, especially in larger households.

But luckily, there's an affordable solution. Heated clothes airers are soaring in popularity right now, and for good reason. A cheap and effective alternative to tumble dryers, they circulate hot air around your clothes, while reducing creases and ironing time.

Interested? Amazon, Lakeland, Dunelm and more have a range of heated clothes airers ready to shop, and you'll be glad you invested – seriously, they can cost as little as 4p an hour!

Best heated clothes airers 2022

Dunelm 2 Tier Heated Airer

Cost to run: 7p an hour

Two Tier Heated Airer, £75, Dunelm

Ideal for small spaces, Dunelm's heated clothes airer is suitable for up to 10kg of washing. Heated to speed up the drying process, this 220 watt airer costs just 7p an hour to run, plus it can be folded away neatly after use.

Top review: "Economical and efficient method of airing my weekly wash. Lessens use of the tumble dryer and folds neatly away when not in use."

Lakeland Dry:Soon Mini 3-Tier Heated Airer

Cost to run: 7p an hour

Dry:Soon Mini 3-Tier Heated Airer, £119.99, Lakeland

Lakeland's heated airer can hold up to 15kg of wet laundry, thanks to its strong thermostatically controlled bars that won't overheat. Costing 7p an hour to run, for ultra-efficient performance, you can also invest in the matching cover which keeps the heat in, speeds up clothes drying and doubles up as a storage bag for your airer too.

Top review: "I was recommended this dryer and am very pleased with it. I load it up quite heavily, and it does a good job. I always use the cover. Much kinder to clothes than the tumble dryer. I have bought two more, for family members."

Lakeland Drying Pod

Cost to run: 34p an hour

Drying Pod, £89.99, Lakeland

This heated dryer pod costs slightly more pennies an hour to run, but it's guaranteed to dry clothes much faster than most electric clothes airers, plus it's actually gentler on fabrics than the standard tumble dryer.

It features a fan built into the base that heats air up to 70°C and then blows it up into the pod, drying your clothes. Simply arrange your garments on hangers, hook them onto the rail at the top, fit the zip-fronted fabric cover around them and switch it on.

Top review: "Great bit of kit. Easy to set up, dries clothes as per instructions, heavy and light garments. No fuss or mess."

Argos Minky Wing 12m Heated Clothes Airer with Cover

Cost to run: 4p an hour

Minky Wing 12m Heated Clothes Airer with Cover, £55, Argos

Unlike most models, this heated clothes airer comes with a cover that helps retain heat and improve overall drying performance. Economical to run, it'll cost just 4p an hour, saving you plenty of money on energy bills.

Top review: "First time using a heated airer and I would thoroughly recommend. Takes up limited space, the cover helps to dry laundry quicker and makes the surrounding area feel warmer!"

Amazon AMOS Eezy-Dry Electric Clothes Dryer

AMOS Eezy-Dry Electric Clothes Dryer, £99.99, Amazon

Amazon's electric clothes dryer dries your clothes using warm air generated by a powerful 1300W motor. Able to hold up to 15kg of damp clothing (approximately. 25 separate items), if you hang smaller items on two tiers you'll be able to fit up to 50 items.

Top review: "Great for the winter months, generates heat too! Highly recommended."

