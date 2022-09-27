Bake Off star Prue Leith's colourful kitchen has to be seen to be believed The chef's kitchen is a riot of colour

Prue Leith is known for her love of colour, and it extends to the vibrant home she shares with her husband John Playfair, who she moved in with in December 2020 after a ten-year relationship.

SEE: Inside Prue Leith's former £10million home

The Great British Bake Off judge often shares glimpses inside her home on Instagram, and as you would imagine, the kitchen was a big priority when they were redecorating – the responsibility for which fell to Prue.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind-the-scenes with Prue Leith

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, Prue revealed that she and John shared the task of decorating different rooms, and thankfully, he loves bold colours just as much as she does.

MORE: Prue Leith reveals her colour clash home alarmed friends

"Both my husband and I love colour and so what we did was we divided up the rooms. He did the library and I did the kitchen – the two biggest rooms," Prue shared.

Prue Leith has opted for a "sunny and cheerful" yellow kitchen

The result was a bright yellow kitchen that provides a statement backdrop to many of her cooking tutorials on Instagram. The eye-popping cabinets are offset by white worktops and open shelving to display everything from kitchenware to cooking ingredients, with a large island unit at the centre.

MORE: 33 chic celebrity kitchens you'll love

Meanwhile, another photo revealed Prue had extended the colour palette to the dining area, with contrasting yellow and green chairs positioned around a round wooden table.

The Bake Off star said she dislikes "murky" colours

Speaking to HELLO! about the inspiration behind the design, Prue previously revealed: "I like very bright and cheerful kitchens. I hate all those murky colours. I like clean, clear colours so I have a yellow and white kitchen. It's so sunny and cheerful, especially now because we have a big bowl of daffodils in the middle of the table."

MORE: Exclusive: Prue Leith on GBBO friendships, her inspiring husband John & controversial food opinions

Prue's quirky décor has received a huge response from fans whenever she's shared photos on social media. "The yellow is so beautiful and vibrant," one commented. "Dress like your home, perfect!" another wrote, while a third added: "I adore your new kitchen."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.