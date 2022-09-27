UK government issues warning over cost-of-living payment

As we head into the winter months, many households will be faced with money worries over looming energy bills. The UK government is combating the cost-of-living crisis with an additional payment for people on benefits – but it comes with a stark warning.

On the government website page which explains who is eligible for the cost-of-living payment, there is also a warning that reads: "You do not need to apply. You’ll be paid automatically. If you have had a message asking you to apply or contact someone about the payment, this might be a scam."

The UK government have intervined for those on low incomes

Many people have been receiving messages about claiming their payments, but these are fake and likely to be scams.

Low-income households will get the £650 payment, in two instalments. If you already receive universal credit, pension credit, job seeker's allowance, income support, child tax credit, working tax credit or employment and support allowance then you are likely to get this extra boost to help with growing bills.

When will I be paid my cost-of-living payment?

The timeframes for payments depend which type of benefits are on, so refer to the government website for up-to-date guidance. All payments will be sent in 2022, but could be anytime throughout the autumn and winter depending on your personal circumstance.

Energy bills are rising

If you think you've missed a cost-of-living payment you can contact the government to notify them, but do not respond to any unsolicited messages you receive.

