Meghan Markle's mother Doria, 23, married Thomas, 35, after 6 months – inside temple wedding

Meghan Markle was dating Prince Harry for just over one year before he proposed, and while that was considered a quick engagement by royal standards, it was nothing compared to her parents' six-month whirlwind romance.

The Duchess of Sussex's mother Doria Ragland was 23 when she met 35-year-old divorcé Thomas Markle on the TV show General Hospital in 1979, where she worked as a make-up artist and he was a lighting director. Despite their 12-year age gap, the pair became close and they exchanged vows in a low-key wedding just six months later, complete with orange robes, gold turrets and an unconventional bridal outfit.

Doria and Thomas' love story moved so quickly that Meghan's uncle, Joseph Johnson even told The Mail on Sunday: "None of the family knew anything about Tom until we got the wedding invitations."

Speaking of her parents, Meghan wrote in Elle: "It was the late Seventies when my parents met, my dad was a lighting director for a soap opera and my mom was a temp at the studio.

"I like to think he was drawn to her sweet eyes and her Afro, plus their shared love of antiques. Whatever it was, they married and had me."

The pair said 'I do' at the Self-Realisation Fellowship Temple on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, a faux-Indian temple featuring gold accents, stone elephants and plastic Buddhas. It was founded by Indian yogi Paramahansa Yogananda, with Joseph explaining his sister "was fascinated by alternative religions and yoga" – and it was a passion she passed on to Duchess Meghan.

© Netflix Thomas and Doria welcomed baby Meghan in 1981

He continued: "It was a lovely wedding but not conventional at all."

As well as their unusual choice of venue, Doria also ditched the traditional wedding dress and wore a white buttoned-up shirt and skirt combo, finishing off her look with pretty white flowers in her hair. Meanwhile, Thomas wore a grey tweed jacket and orange shirt, and the Buddhist priest 'Brother Bhaktananda' was dressed in orange robes.

Doria and Thomas welcomed Meghan in 1981, but the couple split when she was six years old. Thomas was also previously married to Rosalyn from 1964 to 1975, and they share children Samantha and Thomas Jr.

