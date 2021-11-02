Drew Barrymore stuns in au-natural bedroom selfie inside stylish home

Drew Barrymore invited fans inside her home in her latest social media post – and she looked stunning!

The award-winning actress took to Instagram at the start of the week to share a selfie from her bed.

The mom-of-two was pictured reading Seth Rogen's Yearbook from under the covers, looking naturally beautiful with no makeup.

VIDEO: Drew Barrymore in tears in emotional video

The Hollywood star had posted the photo to help cheer on Seth's book. She wrote: "@sethrogen I LOVE YOUR BOOK SO MUCH thank you for making the end of the day something to look forward to … as always. #yearbook."

The American actress splits her time between LA and New York, and is a doting mom to daughters Olive and Frankie, who she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

The star is notoriously private about her personal life but as well as occasionally sharing glimpses inside her home, she also occasionally gives interviews about her family life.

Drew Barrymore looked stunning in a bedroom selfie

The doting mom spoke about motherhood during an interview with POPSUGAR, revealing that the pandemic in 2020 had taught her and her children some important life lessons.

"Me and my daughters have watched everything that's happened in the last year with such open eyes and open minds and open hearts, and we've listened and learned so much," she said.

The American actress lives between New York and LA

"I know my kids and I are going to come out of this much better people than we were before we went into it, and I'm glad."

The daytime talk show host has remained on good terms with her ex since their split in 2016.

Drew prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight and rarely shares pictures of them, and opened up about her decision to do this in an interview with People last year.

The award-winning star is a doting mom to two daughters

She said: "my life with my children, my feelings, that's all on the table – but Olive and Frankie themselves are not.

"Because of my life experiences, I'm not selling my brand on my kids, I won't do it. but to ignore that part of my life would make me an automaton. So it's really inventive to figure out how to bring them into the omlet and fold it in, in a way that feels appropriate to me."

