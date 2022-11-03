Kelly Ripa's palatial bathroom at $27million townhouse could rival a five star hotel Kelly Ripa shares several homes with her husband Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa gave fans a glimpse inside the regal master bathroom at her $27million townhouse located in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan star invited fans to share a snippet of her morning routine, posting a photo of herself sipping on a glass of milk in a tropical print bathrobe. "The nest might be empty, but my morning glass is full of MILK. A splash of coffee, a dry body brush and a detailed skincare routine help too. Kickstarting my day my way with @gonnaneedmilk," wrote Kelly.

The background of the post pictured Kelly's spacious marble bathroom complete with a sleek vanity, silver taps and a large mirror framed by art-deco lampshades.

Ornate gold coving lined the walls, adding to the luxury feel of her hotel-like bathroom. The background of the photograph also revealed several built-in cabinets ideal for all Kelly's makeup and toiletries.

Kelly sipped on milk in her stunning marble-top bathroom

Fans were left mesmerized by Kelly's regal living space, rushing to comment on her post with questions about her lavish décor. "Can we talk about your light fixtures though?" asked a fan as another penned: "Oh my goodness your vanities are GOALS."

"Your bathroom is EVERYTHING!" added another fan, while a fourth quipped: "Those vanities are to die for."

Kelly's chic home boasts everything from a spacious open-plan living area, to a grand foyer resembling something from a hotel - complete with a chandelier - a rooftop garden and even a lift for easy access to the rest of the house.

The 7,796-square-foot abode additionally boasts five bedrooms and six bathrooms, all with incredibly lavish interior touches.

Kelly shares several properties with her husband Mark

Kelly and her husband and Mark Consuelos have a combined net worth of an estimated $160million, so it is little surprise they have a mindblowing property portfolio, which spans from Colorado to the Caribbean.

While the couple spends the majority of their time at their $27million Upper East Side townhouse in Manhattan, they also have some other lesser-seen homes, including a lavish Hamptons estate where they have previously hosted friends including Kelly's co-star Ryan Seacrest.

