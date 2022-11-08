These are eBay’s cosiest buys for chilly winter evenings at home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s that time of year when we want candles, we want fleece clothing, we want blankets – anything to make us cosy.

With temperatures dropping at night and winter firmly here, we're increasingly searching for cheap and cheerful ways to warm up and feel cosy – and we’ve found some of the best cosy buys to ward off the winter chill at home.

We’ve searched eBay for the cosiest homeware to snap up before the temperatures drop. Think in-demand hooded blankets, fleece bedding, electric blankets, and more…

Silentnight Electric Blanket Double, was £78.99, now £49.99, eBay

Silentnight’s Yours & Mine Dual Control Electric Blanket will please couples who fight over the thermostat – the three heat settings can be controlled for each half of the blanket, from each side of the bed, with dual controls. Costing 1p an hour to run, it’s a cheap and super snug way to warm up the bed and get a good night’s sleep during winter.

Flickering LED Candle Lights, from £10.99, eBay

Every cosy room needs a candle, and these are operated with safe LED so no fire risk. Available in five designs, they feature a handy six hour timer function so you don’t have to worry about them at all.

Dreamscene Oversized Hooded Fleece Blanket, £19.99, eBay

Keep the whole family toasty with a hooded fleece blanket – they’re the most in-demand product this side of Christmas. Available in a range of colours and patterns, they come in two sizes; adults and kids.

Sherpa Blanket Hoodie with Built-In Heater, £29.99, eBay

Or go one step further with a hooded blanket with in-built heater. Just plug in the rechargable battery via USB and enjoy the warmth of the built-in heated pads on the front, back and shoulders.

Boucle Cushion Cover, £24.99, eBay

A boucle cushion is perhaps the snuggliest – this white one will go with any room décor and you’ll need a few to stop the family fighting over them.

Brentfords Teddy Fleece Bedding Set, from £11.99, eBay

Add an extra level of comfort to your bed with fleece bedding. The soft, snuggly material is comfortable, durable and warm too. Choose from nine colours, including black, pink and grey.

Extra Long Hot Water Bottle, from £10.99, eBay

Up your hot water bottle game with this extra-long warmer – it’s 72cm long and can be wrapped around your body for those chillier Netflix nights.

SAD Lamp Light Therapy, £15.99, eBay

Keep your spirits high with a SAD lamp, the ideal thing if your mood lowers in winter. Creating a natural sunlight affect, SAD lamps have been proven to improve moods and fight off the winter blues.

