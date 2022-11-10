Meet the best Thanksgiving hack you didn't think about

Thanksgiving is a holiday of plenty. The house fills up with family, the kitchen fills up with food, and our pants fill up with protruding bellies. On Thanksgiving weekend, you're just about always pushing the limits of your home and space. Maximizing that space, however, is easier than you think.

While every host and hostess has their hacks and methods to get everything on the table at the same time, it's the time before the guests arrive and after they leave that often gets overlooked. You need to get extra linens, towels, bedding, and the like for your guests before they arrive, and you need to make sure you have a plan for all the leftovers after they leave.

One clever product can guide you through both times: Vacuum seal bags.

These clever bags come with a free hand pump to help you seal up all sorts of items to maximize the space and storage in your home. Whether you need to store away clothes or coats to free up closet space, sheets and linens to keep them out of the way until guests arrive, or even mass amounts of turkey after the big day, this set includes three small, three medium, three large, and three jumbo vacuum storage bags to meet all of your needs.

The bags are supremely easy to use with the hand pump and are completely airtight to maximize the space you're saving. When the guests descend, you'll be happy you managed your storage so well.

