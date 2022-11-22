Sharon Stone amazes fans with stunning home photos after health battle The actress is also a talented painter

Sharon Stone is undoubtedly an artist – but did you know her creative skills extend far beyond acting? The star is also a talented painter and took to social media to share with fans two new images of her beautiful home art studio.

MORE:Sharon Stone pictured resting at home following health scare

The actress lives in Los Angeles and has been housebound with Covid-19 as of late. On Monday, she took to social media to post some incredible photos of her California home, leaving fans to gush over its luxurious feature.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sharon Stone reveals unfortunate health diagnosis

Sharon showed off her exquisite art studio that boasted high ceilings, cream walls, a long, large table bedecked with paints aplenty, a gold floor lamp, a large easel depicting a floral, painterly abstract work of art, dark brown wooden floors and large doorways.

READ: Sharon Stone shares update on her health after upsetting diagnosis

For her therapeutic session, Sharon donned an oversized white shirt, a pair of dark baggy shorts and a pair of cream-colored socks – serving up some serious Risky Business vibes in the off-duty look.

Sharon Stone is a skilled painter

Sharon took to Instagram to share her home and health update with fans online. She captioned the serene post: "Welcome to my studio."

Her celebrity friends and fans flocked to comment on her artistic talent and beautiful home décor. "Gorgeous!" commented singer Rufus Wainwright, while another friend wrote: "Heaven!" Another user agreed, saying: "Beautiful space," and a fourth added: "Wowie! Is there anything you can’t do? Seriously!"

The star showed off her at-home art studio

Sharon revealed on social media earlier in the week that her health had taken a rocky turn after learning she had tested positive for Covid-19. However, things are looking up for the actress, based on a new photograph she shared on her Instagram Stories with a positive update.

She posted a picture of her long-awaited negative Covid test, writing: "OH HALLELUJAH! I'M NEGATIVE AT LAST! [Thanks] for the well wishes, THEY WORKED."

TRENDING NOW: DWTS' Derek Hough shares distressing health news concerning fiancée Hayley Erbert impacting season finale

The Basic Instinct star took to Instagram previously to tell her followers online that she had tested positive for Covid after catching the virus from a nurse.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.