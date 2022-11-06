Sharon Stone pictured resting at home following health scare The Basic Instinct star was inundated with well wishes from fans

Sharon Stone has been taking it easy following her recent health scare, which saw her having to undergo surgery to remove a tumor.

The Basic Instinct star has since been resting at her home in Beverly Hills, and shared an update from her recovery over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-three shared a candid photo of herself lying on the sofa, dressed in patterned pyjamas, while her beloved pet dog Bandit kept her company.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone talks recapturing her radiance after suffering from a stroke

Sharon simply captioned the photo: "Double duty," and accompanied it with a firework and angel emoji.

Fans were quick to comment to share their concerns about Sharon and to wish her a speedy recovery. "I so hope you're doing well," one wrote, while another remarked: "Get well soon Sharon." A third added: "Are you home recovering now Sharon? Please look after yourself and take it easy okay. Love and hugs to you."

Last week, Sharon had shared a statement on social media detailing her trip to the hospital that involved a misplaced surgery and wrong diagnosis.

"Just had another misdiagnosis and incorrect procedure," she wrote, then detailing the extent of her stay and how she then discovered the tumor.

Sharon Stone shared a photo of herself resting on the sofa following her hospital visit

"This time double epidural. With worsening pain went for a SECOND OPINION: I have a large fibroid tumor that must come out."

Sharon included with it a message of empowerment for other women out there as she said: "Ladies in particular: Don't get blown off, GET A SECOND OPINION. It can save your life. "I'll be down for 4-6 weeks for full recovery," she concluded. "Thanks for your care. It's all good," alongside a strong arm emoji.

The Casino star made sure that her message of avoiding misdiagnosis was heard loud and clear with her follow-up post as well. She shared an article that spoke of how women were more likely to suffer that fate and passionately stated: "READ THIS LADIES and VOTE BLUE FOR YOUR LIVES. YOU ARE WORTH IT."

Sharon Stone with her three sons at home in Beverly Hills

Sharon is no doubt being looked after by her three sons while recovering at home too. The star is mother to Roan, Laird and Quinn.

While she's notoriously private about her children, Sharon has given several insights into her family life over the years. The star previously opened up about parenthood during an interview with New Idea, revealing: "The other day, I asked my son Laird if he knew how much I loved him, and he said: 'Yeah. Because you chose me.'"

The award-winning star is incredibly open about her life

Meanwhile, in an interview with Hollywood Life in 2017, she revealed how much she enjoys being a parent.

"I don't think parenting is hard because I love parenting, and I think the things that you love and are dedicated to aren't hard even when they are complicated," she said.

