Argos Black Friday sale 2022: 7 best deals to shop now

It started out as a one-day flash sale in the US, and now Black Friday – which this year falls on 25 November 2022 - is one of the biggest shopping days of the year on both sides of the pond.

There are some great deals to be had in retailers across all sectors – and close to the top of the list is Argos. So what Black Friday deals are being offered up?

When does Argos' Black Friday start?

Argos Black Friday has kicked off early this year, with hundreds of deals to be had on everything from tech to toys. Read on to find out the best deals available online...

Argos Black Friday toy deals

You can pick up cut-price toys just in time for Christmas and that all-important visit from Santa Claus in Argos' Black Friday toy sale. They are dropping deals on some of the biggest brands and names which are sure to feature on their Christmas lists; from Lego to Barbie and many more.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower Playset, £72 (£90), Argos

Argos Black Friday TV deals

If you're looking to upgrade your tech and entertainment systems this Black Friday with a shiny new TV, Argos have got some great deals on flat-screen TVs, Smart TVs and TVs with stunning 8K quality. This Toshiba 50 inch smart TV is now at its lowest price ever!

Toshiba 50 Inch 50QA5D63DB Smart 4K UHD HDR QLED Freeview TV, £399, Argos

Argos Black Friday gaming deals

Whether you’re looking for the best offers on the newest consoles, headphones or deals to top up your game collection, chances are Argos will have a deal to suit you.

HyperX Cloud Stinger PC, Xbox, PS4, PS5 Headset, £24.99 (WAS £49.99), Argos

Argos Black Friday household appliance deals

Argos Black Friday deals include fridge freezers, cooking accessories and vacuum cleaners. Are you after a brand-new coffee maker to brighten up your mornings or just want a shiny new kettle to make yourself a brew? You’ll find these in their big Black Friday home appliance sale. We've got our eyes on this Shark model this year with a whopping saving of £170. With up to 40 minutes of run time and Anti Hair Wrap Technology, which cleverly removes hair from the brush-roll, this is the perfect option for households with pets.

Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, was £350, now £200, Argos

Argos Black Friday tech deals

From smart tablets to the latest must-have headphones and Amazon Alexas, Argos has everything you need to fulfil your tech needs. Shop smart and pick up a phone or tablet at a heavily discounted price this Black Friday. Among Argos' many deals is the Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, which is currently on special offer.

Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa, now £21.99, Argos

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5 Inch 32GB Wi-Fi Tablet, £159 (WAS £219), Argos

Argos Black Friday laptop deals

There is a big selection of laptops and tablets with cut prices up for grabs, whether you're in the market for a good quality laptop for homeschooling or need an upgrade for work meetings.

HP 15s-fq0123na 15.6in Celeron 4GB 128GB Laptop, £179.99 (WAS £289.99), Argos

