Just FYI, Holly Willoughby's Dyson Vacuum Cleaner is in the Black Friday Sale 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Holly Willoughby posted a photo of herself doing the housework with her new puppy Bailey, she also showed off one of her at-home essentials - her Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

RELATED: When is Black Friday 2022? The date & all the best deals to shop

MORE: The Black Friday 2022 fashion deals you need to know about

We didn't know what to be more jealous of; her fluffy friend, her glam party dress or her home appliance.

Holly Willoughby hoovering up Bailey's fluff

If you're wanting to copy Holly's domestic style, you'll be pleased to know that the Dyson Cyclone V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is in the Black Friday sale with £100 off.

LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, £329 (WAS £429), John Lewis

It's a hit thanks to its 60-minute run time, and as you can use it on hard floors and carpets, you’ll get great results in the lounge and kitchen. The Torque Drive Motorhead uses sensors to detect the floor type before adjusting the suction power to suit. This means you’ll never have to faff with the settings when moving from room to room.

READ: 15 best early Black Friday homeware deals 2022: From M&S to John Lewis, Wayfair and MORE

It sends real-time performance updates to an LCD display too, making it super-easy to check the mode and battery level. When you’re done, just give the washable filter a rinse under the tap, saving you money on replacements.

It's not just the This Morning presenter that loves the Dyson vacuum, the cordless gadget has received glowing reviews from John Lewis shoppers. One satisfied customer wrote: "Love, love, love this machine. I can't believe it has taken me this long to get this vacuum cleaner. It's perfect and I would hands down buy it again with no hesitation. It picks up my dog's hair effortlessly. It's easy to use on steps and underneath the table and in tight corners."

MORE: 24 best beauty Black Friday deals 2022: Early deals on lipstick, skincare, hair care & more

Another added: " The best vacuum I have ever used. I have pets and it is worth every penny."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.