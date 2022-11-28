Victoria Beckham's traditional former kitchen will surprise you The fashion designer's former home may surprise you

David and Victoria Beckham's three jaw-dropping properties in London, the Cotswolds and Miami. have some pretty impressive kitchens, but the former Spice Girl surprised us all on Friday when she shared a picture of herself posing in a lowkey, modest-sized kitchen!

To celebrate Thanksgiving, the fashionista shared a throwback snap of herself sporting a sweet jumper with US flag on and a matching white hat. Alongside the photo, Victoria wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving to all of my US family and friends celebrating today!! xx VB," and added love heart and US flag emojis.

WATCH: David Beckham reveals game-changing kitchen feature at London home

In a rare move, Victoria was seen with her pearly whites on show, smiling for the camera and behind her a rather ordinary kitchen was on show. The cooking space features white tiles with a border pattern, white traditional kitchen cupboards and there's a large fish ornament on show.

VB's WORK-FROM-HOME SET-UP: Victoria Beckham's office has epic views

Victoria shared a throwback on her Instagram

This candid shot could have been snapped at Victoria and David's former Salford home, which was surprisingly normal.

A video taken in back in 1997, revealed one of their cosy bedrooms with small double bed, traditional bedsheets and a sweet bunny teddy on the pillow.

David sitting inside their 90s home

This was their pre-marital home, and not long after, David and Victoria went on to purchase a two-bed flat in Alderley Edge for £317,000 in 1998.

They then lived at Rowneybury House – nicknamed 'Beckingham Palace' after the late Queen's royal residence, Buckingham Palace – for £2.5 million in 1999. The latter property came complete with a maze, a swimming pool and 24 acres of land and their amazing homes now have similarly spectacular features.

The Beckhams' kitchens are very different now

Their west London abode, located in the sought-after area of Holland Park, is worth a dazzling £31 million. The home features a breathtaking entranceway, a home office for Victoria's fashion brand and a beautiful family kitchen. It's reported their son Brooklyn had his own separate living quarters inside the property before his move to the US with his now-wife Nicola Peltz.

