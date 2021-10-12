Kylie Jenner’s haunted house transformation is the creepiest thing you’ll see today Her family is losing it over it - and so are we.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has made it no secret that Halloween is one of their favorite holidays, but Kylie Jenner took things a step further when she gave her massive home a chilling Halloween edge.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star celebrated the launch of her Kylie x Nightmare on Elm Street collection with a private Nightmare on Elm Street-themed dinner at her home with her family, and Kim Kardashian shared several scenes from it in her Instagram Story.

The fete, which looked like the set of a scary movie, featured a long dinner table set up right near her gorgeous cabana-lined pool that was lined with chairs covered in faux blood-splashed covers. Freddy Krueger’s famous clawed glove and a red rose was set at each table setting too.

There were also white candles topped with faux blood on the table, and the five-course menu was themed, like "The Only Thing to Fear Is Fear Itself" third course - chilled gazpacho with a Yozu Kefir drizzle.

Kylie hosted a Nightmare on Elm Street-themed dinner to celebrate the launch of her new Kylie Beauty collection

Some of the family members dressed up for the occasion too. Kourtney Kardashian’s 11-year-old son Mason wore a Freddy Kreuger costume, and another masked person could be seen dressed up as Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees and sitting in front of Kylie’s endless bookcase.

The dinner came hours after Kylie shared an equally creepy photo on Instagram that showed her giving major Carrie vibes as she sat on a floor naked and covered in blood to celebrate the launch too.

Kim revealed Kylie's massive bookcase - and a creepy costumed guest sitting underneath it

"MY KYLIE X NIGHTMARE ON ELM STREET COLLECTION LAUNCHES TOMORROW! 3pm pst KylieCosmetics.com," she captioned the photo.

Fans were divided over the snap, with one writing, "This needs a warning." Another added: "Low key disturbing…," while another chimed in: "Honey ICONIC."

The five-course menu was horror-themed too

Kylie’s followers aside, if this is the energy the soon-to-be mom-of-two is giving weeks ahead of Halloween, we can’t wait to see what she - and the rest of the family - have in store for their costumes on the actual day.

