Joe Biden makes major change to White House Christmas decorations

Not only is he one of the most famous politicians in the world, but Joe Biden is also a skilled interior designer. The President of the United States unveiled his new Christmas decorations in the White House and they look fabulously festive.

PHOTOS: Tiffany Trump is a glam bride for black tie wedding with millionaire Michael – all the photos

President Biden sat cross-legged in his ornate sitting room which was bedecked with sophisticated holiday decorations. Across the mantelpiece, luscious green foliage encircled twinkling fairy lights and paper banners boasting words such as 'Beauty' and 'Blessings.' The banners were adorned with tiny gold stars and blue cursive writing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Biden surprises VP Kamala Harris for her birthday

Biden's pearlescent marble fireplace was illuminated by a roaring fire and flanked by Corinthian columns on either side. The frieze showcased extra decorative elements and the pilasters were vertically lined – making for a grand home feature.

MORE: Michelle Obama shares concerns about daughters rushing into marriage

The President reclined in a soft yellow chair and smiled for the cameras. He subsequently took to social media to share the warming, wholesome images with fans online. Mr Biden captioned the snap: "It’s official, the White House is ready for the holidays."

It’s official, the White House is ready for the holidays. pic.twitter.com/QJqKdFMola — President Biden (@POTUS) November 28, 2022

Fans of the President adored the post and penned their comments on Twitter. "Love the open book trees. I like that the decor isn't 'trendy' but rather real and warm", one user wrote, while another added: "Happy Holidays to you and the First Lady." A third commented: "Oh my, how beautiful," and a fourth noted: "Beautiful!"

The White House is ready for the Christmas period

Joe's granddaughter Naomi recently hit the headlines when she stepped out in her royal-inspired wedding dress for her nuptials with Peter Neal, but did you spot her sentimental second gown?

SEE: Naomi Biden's silhouette-hugging second wedding dress pays heartfelt family tribute

The 28-year-old lawyer opted for a modern strapless gown as she celebrated with her friends and family at her evening reception. Photos published by Vogue show Naomi rocking a Reem Acra ivory Mikado silk dress as she cut the cake with her new husband.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.