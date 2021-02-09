Joe Biden's surprising leather-look living room is so cosy The POTUS posted a photo on Instagram

President Joe Biden marked Super Bowl Sunday with a telephone call to watch parties in Kabul and on the USS Nimitz, offering a glimpse into his stylish living room while he was at it.

While we're used to seeing the White House's formal white walls and high ceilings, the president's living space offers a much cosier vibe, boasting wooden panelled walls and brown leather sofas.

Captioning his photo, in which Joe could be seen with a big grin on his face and the Super Bowl match was visible paying on a TV in the background, the POTUS wrote: "Every year service members around the world gather to watch the Super Bowl — and tonight, I called into watch parties in Kabul and on the USS Nimitz to thank them for their service. We are forever in debt to those who sacrifice so much to keep us safe."

Joe was all smiles in the photo

Joe's post comes days after his wife Jill offered another incredible look inside her family's living area at the White House, in a new video posted on Instagram over the weekend.

The First Lady of the United States featured in a video with her beloved rescue dogs Champ and Major, to encourage everyone to wear a mask while outside.

Jill also shared a peek into their home

In the footage, Jill sat on a cream chair in front of a roaring fire, giving the room a cosy feel. Joe Biden's wife later got down on the floor to play with Champ and Major inside the huge living space.

The green-and-white themed room also had fresh flowers which looked stylish placed against the wooden furniture.

Joe and Jill moved into the iconic building on 20 January after Joe was sworn in as president on inauguration day, along with his Vice President Kamala Harris.

