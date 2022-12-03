Jennifer Love Hewitt takes fans into her 'magical Christmas' at home with three children Incredible!

9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt is well known for her love of all holidays so fans were over the moon to get a glimpse into her family home after she had decorated it for Christmas.

In a series of Instagram posts, the mom-of-three shared a look into her home, revealing her "glitter village" by Bonjour Fete, a party supply and holiday decor store, and her personalized stockings hung up across her dresser.

"My glitter village grows every year and always gives me magical Christmas feels," Jennifer captioned her first post which featured a carousel of six pictures of her village made up of various townhouses in different colors.

"Here it is and a few of my new favorites. @bonjourfete do you think I have enough from you guys?"

"I love the hallmark vintage Christmas vibe and colors," she captioned a second picture of her decor.

A third post revealed she had also picked a pastel theme for several elements in honor of her daughter Autumn, including a large pink glitter deer, which retails for $195.

Jennifer shared a series of pictures of her decorations

"I also did a little pastel Christmas this year for my sweet Autumn," Jennifer concluded.

"@bonjourfete and @holidaywarehouse helped us make our girly dreams come true."

Jennifer shared pictures of her "glitter village"

"Wow just gorgeous! You have the touch! Magnificent all around!" commented one fan, as another shared: "Autumn must absolutely love how you decorated this year!!!

"Everything looks so beautiful and magical!!"

The family has personalized stockings

Jennifer shares one-year-old son Aiden, son Atticus, seven, and eight-year-old daughter Autumn with her husband Brian Hallisay.

For Halloween, the mom-of-three posted a carousel of snaps showcasing her creative side, revealing she had decorated a festive pumpkin for each member of her family.

Fans loved the look

"Spider-Man for Atticus, Hello Kitty for Autumn, Paw Patrol for Aidan and for my hubby who has a birthday on Halloween we went old school with Ninja Turtles!" she captioned the post.

"This makes my mommy heart so happy because they all get excited."

