Jennifer Love Hewitt provides glimpse into jaw-dropping Halloween in family home The mom-of-three is ready for spooky season!

Jennifer Love Hewitt may be busy playing Maddie Buckley on Fox's hit 9-1-1, but she still finds time to work on beautifying her family home.

MORE: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares poignant message with fans ahead of new episode

However, the actress certainly took it a step further when she shared a jaw-dropping glimpse into the way her home had transformed ahead of Halloween.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Love Hewitt shares incredible behind the scenes video of 9-1-1 stars

While the holiday is still a month away, Jennifer was clearly interested in leaning into the spirit early and took charge of some incredible decorating.

The Instagram Reel she shared started off with a peek at her white piano, occupied by a gold-plated skeleton and black flower vases with outstretched hands.

MORE: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares super relatable Target meme

It continued to show more spooky glimpses of the rest of the $6million estate, featuring ghost balloons and several varieties of pumpkin.

The pumpkin was clearly the star of the show, not only fashioned as jack o'lanterns, but also in a variety of materials, colors, and even in the form of a farmer's market and on the kitchen counter.

Jennifer provided a peek at her jaw-dropping Halloween-ready home

Other accessories included a large spider model in the backyard, a pair of legs rising from the ground, black Christmas trees, and even inanimate hands on place mats as a nod to The Addams Family.

Of course, Jennifer made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo herself, briefly appearing in the form of a selfie she added to the compilation.

MORE: Jennifer Love Hewitt shares incredible behind the scenes video of 9-1-1 stars taking part in TikTok challenge

MORE: Jennifer Love Hewitt pays emotional tribute to late mother

She wore a black large witch's hat that draped down over her face, which had been covered with her iPhone's filter.

"It's starting to look like Halloween," she captioned her Reel, and her fans and friends were instantly left spellbound.

"Your decorations are always amazing!!" Lacey Chabert commented, with Alan Bersten saying: "Now this is impressive."

The actress definitely enjoys going hard for Halloween

A fan wrote: "Can't wait to see those Christmas decorations!" while another said: "This posts makes me super excited!! I’m decorated for fall but now it’s official for Halloween," and a third added: "The ghosts coming out of the windows!! And your backyard decor!! Everything looks amazing!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.