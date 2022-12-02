Fleur East's plush haven with husband amid gruelling Strictly schedule See where the former X Factor winner lives

When Fleur East isn't securing perfect scores on the Strictly Come Dancing dancefloor or being put through her paces by dance partner Vito Coppola, the star retreats to her East London home in Walthamstow Village.

The former X Factor star resides with her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin, and often shares glimpses of her stylish interiors on social media.

The 31-year-old admitted she got the "interior design bug" after moving into her very first home, and it shows. The property has been filled with colourful artwork and personal touches, and even has its very own cinema room – Fleur's favourite room in the house.

The newly built four-bedroom house has been transformed and the star even managed to convince her dad to turn one of the bedrooms into her very own walk-in wardrobe. See more of Fleur's house…

Fleur East's living room

Fleur's living room may have muted grey walls, but she has added splash of colour with a luxurious teal velvet sofa and mustard accents. Striking pieces of art are hung on the walls, while Fleur has also added house plants and flowers for the finishing touches.

As well as the huge teal sofa, Fleur also has a mustard velvet armchair, seen here next to her colourful Christmas tree.

Fleur East's kitchen

Fleur's kitchen is fitted with modern white cabinets, wooden worktops and stone tiled flooring. The room appears to double up as a dining room and entertaining space, with two sofas and a wooden dining table with two teal chairs on either side.

Fleur East's bedroom

This lavish double bed is a whole lot different to where Fleur has been sleeping in the jungle. The Sax singer has a matching ottoman at the end of the bed and wooden dressing tables on either side, with matching lamps and a Roberts radio.

Fleur East's walk-in wardrobe

Fleur gave a glimpse inside her walk-in wardrobe as she got glammed up for a red carpet appearance. Her impressive shoe collection is displayed on floor-to-ceiling shelves, while rails have also been fitted to keep her clothes perfectly organised.

