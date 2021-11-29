Amanda Holden poses under her unique Christmas tree - leaving fans divided The star has gone all out this year

Amanda Holden positioned herself underneath her Christmas tree for a photo opportunity on Sunday, and fans were totally divided about her unique festive display.

The star's grand tree with twinkling lights has been dressed with giant sparkling baubles, topped with feathers and there is also a large blue ribbon cascading down the branches. It's quite the statement!

"Your tree is absolutely fabulous, love it [love heart-eyed emoji]," wrote one follower and another penned: "Love the feathers at the top… unusual [love heart-eyed emoji]."

Whereas, other followers weren't so sure about the unique design, and many questioned the use of the blue fabric down the tree. "Not totally sold on the weird blue sash thingy," said one and "not fussed on the feathers at the top and the blue ribbon," commented another.

Amanda's Christmas tree divided fans

The star tagged @elementshomegarden, the brand responsible for the show-stopping design, and the likes of Olly Murs and Mark Wright are also fans, choosing to follow the Instagram account which is full of festive inspiration.

It's not Amanda's first festive display of the season as over the weekend, she twinned beautifully with her pet dog in a cute fair isle jumper.

Amanda is in the festive spirit

The pair were rocking matching Christmas jumpers featuring a zig-zag print and a cute reindeer design. Amanda was pictured in her gorgeous Surrey home, perching on a black velvet pouffe with Rudie sitting on her lap. The Jack Russell/Yorkshire Terrier cross looked pretty pleased with himself as he showed off his matching dog sweater from JD Williams – which is a total bargain at just £15!

The star has multiple Christmas trees

Despite getting into the seasonal mood, Amanda plans to be away for Christmas as this year she plans to be in the Caribbean for the holidays. During a panel to promote her JD Williams collection with Davina McCall, she told attendees that she will have a "fake" Christmas with her relatives though. So we can see why she would want her two gorgeous homes to be beautifully styled.

