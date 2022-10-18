Amanda Owen reveals upcoming farm change after candid post-split chat

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen, 48, has shared a big update from Ravenseat Farm, announcing, "It's sale time".

The Yorkshire Shepherdess was referring to selling the sheep, and she shared a photo of a huge flock. "Trying to get some order but there’s so much to do. Anyway, many hands make light work. Sale time, sorting up & soon it'll be time to lay the cows in for winter," the doting mother wrote alongside the photo.

Many fan comments commended Amanda on her continuous hard work with one writing: "Such hard work you and your family are amazing," and another adding: "Beautiful hardworking family."

A few also quizzed where Amanda's former husband Clive, who still works on the farm, was. He hasn't appeared in any family photos since their split.

Amanda is preparing her sheep to sell

Amanda's update comes after the Channel 5 star spoke out about the relief of announcing her and her former husband Clive's separation.

"You know when you have a pressure cooker, and you take the lid off and let the air out?" she told The Telegraph.

The breakup was announced back in June, and taking to her Instagram Stories, Amanda told her thousands of followers the news: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

The star gets her children to help on the farm

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority being the happiness and well-being of our children."

In the same Telegraph interview, Amanda revealed how amicable they are despite no longer being a couple. "We speak every day about what's going on," she told the publication. "Sometimes I’m there, sometimes he’s there, sometimes he's working away, sometimes I’m working away. We just have to make it fit."

