Gwen Stefani matches mini dress to eccentric couch – watch The Voice coach Gwen lives with her husband Blake Shelton

The Voice coach Gwen Stefani has two wonderful homes with her husband Blake Shelton and she's just matched her latest outfit to her couch in the most incredible way.

The mother of three took to Instagram to share a video of herself on her sofa at home wearing a tiny black and white swirl mini dress with black fishnet stockings.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani matches mini dress to mesmerising sofa

Loading the player...

The star also has checked boots, a checked jacket and checkerboard nails in a fully coordinated look to launch her latest makeup product – a mascara.

REVEALED: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's cheeky pregnancy tease - how the stars tricked their fans

Her furniture is a sight to behold featuring statement black-and-white check fabric and cushions to match - and while it's a rather eccentric piece, we'd expect nothing less from Gwen as her interior style is rivalled by none.

Gwen has a unique interior style

Behind the star, there is also a cozy-looking dog bed for her pet pooches and a gallery wall of sentimental photographs.

The couple's bedroom is equally as zany with a jaw-dropping bed really stealing the show.

The stars also have a ranch together

The No Doubt star's fans went into total overdrive when they were given a glimpse inside their private boudoir.

The print clash haven features an eye-catching multi-colored four-poster bed, and there are matching pillows in the same geometric print placed upon the sheets.

FAMILY: Gwen Stefani poses with rarely-seen sister Jill – and they could be twins

One fan wrote: "Omg the bed frame," and another simply remarked: "I want that bed."

A third even joked: "You're telling me Blake sleeps in that bed?" referring to the vibrant nature of the design.

As well as their gorgeous LA home, Gwen, Blake and her three boys, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, also have a very different home in Oklahoma, a breathtaking ranch.

Gwen got engaged and married at their ranch

The 1,300-acre ranch has plenty of room and is where the family grows their own vegetables and flowers.

Blake has admitted that it took the boys a while to get used to rural life but we're sure they are all settled in now.

The secluded ranch is in fact where the couple got married in front of friends and family in 2021 after Blake built his very own chapel on site where he popped the question to Gwen. So. Cute.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.