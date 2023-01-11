Inside America's Got Talent judges' luxurious homes: Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell & more From Heidi's outdoor gym to Howie Mandel's grand kitchen - look!

America's Got Talent judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel have the most wonderful mansions in Beverly Hills, the Hollywood Hills and Malibu.

See where these stars spend their time when they're hosting America's Got Talent and dazzling on the red carpet. From Heidi Klum's outdoor gym and swimming pool, to breathtaking views of Simon Cowell's gardens and the grand dining room where Sofia Vergara and her Magic Mike actor husband Joe Manganiello dine - look inside...

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello have recently purchased a second home in Beverly Hills, not far from their other California house. They appear to still be staying at the latter, which boasts seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and a home theatre, and was worth a whopping $10million, according to Variety.

Sofia's outdoor pool area is glorious!

Sofia's outdoor swimming pool is surrounded by a patio area with potted plants and sun loungers.

The cream kitchen features floral blinds, mirrored cabinets and an American-style fridge, as well as a round dining table that sits at the end of the open-plan space.

What a romantic dinner setting

Sofia and Joe sometimes enjoy dinner dates night in their dining room, which has wooden floorboards, a large dining table and three sets of double doors leading onto the garden – perfect for entertaining friends and family.

Sofia shared a sneak peek of her cosy fireplace

The living room has a cream sofa and chaise lounge sitting in front of the grand fireplace with a black and white picture hanging above it.

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell owns homes in London and the US, but he has spent a lot of time with his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric at his Malibu home over the past year – especially since he has sold his LA mansion.

Simon's manicured lawns go on for miles

Spread across one floor, the immaculate $24million (£18.3million) beach house boasts six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a plunge pool and hot tub, a tennis court and ocean views, which are just visible in the background of this photo with his son.

Simon loves cream furniture

He rarely posts photos inside the property, but he shared a look at the living room during a video appearance with his AGT co-stars. It features a cream armchair that backs onto doors leading out onto the patio.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum lives with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her four children Helene, 16, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, in a massive Bel-Air mansion worth a whopping $9.8million.

Heidi's garden boasts spectacular views

The property boasts incredible hilltop views and a massive swimming pool which has been showcased on Heidi's Instagram feed. "I'm fortunate enough to have a pool at home and, when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day," Heidi told Women's Health UK.

This garden gym is a model essential

The model's backyard has a patio area where she works out, with trees and plants visible behind her.

There is also an outdoor dining table and chairs that overlook the lawn.

Heidi's bedroom features the most elegant drapes

As she danced around in a bikini, Heidi shared a look inside her bedroom, complete with dark floorboards, a vintage cream rug and two green armchairs. Beige patterned curtains were hanging on either side of the doors, and elsewhere there is a black fireplace topped with fairy lights and a bed with a cream quilted headboard.

Howie Mandel

Howie Mandel and his wife Terry recently sold their Hollywood Hills farmhouse for $9.5m after designing the property from scratch. People reported they purchased the house for $2.62m in 2018 and transformed it into a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion with a movie theatre, bar, gym, office, glass-enclosed wine room, swimming pool and spa.

Howie's kitchen appears to go on for miles

The America's Got Talent judge filmed inside his open-plan kitchen, which has wooden cabinets and cream worktops. Terry was sitting at the island unit while a dining table and black chandelier could be seen in the background.

