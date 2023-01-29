Howie Mandel shares adorable family portrait featuring his daughter and granddaughter: 'My baby with her baby' The America's Got Talent judge has three kids with his wife Terry Mandel

Howie Mandel's typical social media presence may be all about bizarre videos, hilarious pranks, and all things weird, but every now and then he makes space for the sweet stuff too.

Though his Instagram is largely reserved for goofy videos and behind-the-scenes America's Got Talent content, he made an exception for his family over the weekend.

The star has three kids with his wife Terry Mandel, and in his latest post, his daughter Jackelyn makes an appearance, and his granddaughter too!

Howie took to Instagram to share a sweet glimpse into life not only as a father but a grandfather, sharing a heartfelt photo of his "baby" with her very own "baby."

The snapshot sees his daughter Jackie posing with her daughter, in front of what appears to be a waterfall.

The two are smiling ear to ear as they tightly embrace, and fans were quick to note how much Jackie looks like her famous dad.

Jackie is Howie's eldest daughter

The AGT judge's caption couldn't be cuter too. He wrote: "My baby @jackelynshultz and her baby," alongside the hashtag "family."

His followers were quick to gush over the family portrait, writing in the comments section: "Beautiful girls!! Take after their handsome father/grandpa!!" and: "Love the beauties… @jackelynshultz looks like @tmandel here," referring to Howie's wife, as well as: "So beautiful," among plenty of red heart emojis.

The longtime couple met when they were twelve and are highschool sweethearts

The comedian has been married to his wife Terry for a whopping 43 years, since 1980, and they have three children together.

Jackie, 39, is the oldest, and works as a video producer, also frequently appearing on her dad's podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff. The middle child is Alex, 33, and he works as both an actor and director. Their youngest sibling is Riley, 31, and she is a personal trainer and physical therapist.

