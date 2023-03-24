Where is Heidi Klum's model daughter Leni living instead of $9.8m Bel-Air family mansion? Sports Illustrated star Heidi's daughter no longer lives at home

Heidi Klum has a jaw-dropping $9.8million Mansion in Bel-Air with her husband Tom Kaulitz, and her children Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11. Daughter Leni lived there too, until recently when she relocated for her education.

The model moved to New York for college, to study interior design, and she's now living in Manhattan.

It's unknown if the teen is living at university accommodation or if she has her own pad in the city, but she did give a glimpse inside her living quarters during an Instagram video.

Leni has shown a glimpse into her new home

Leni talked through the benefits of her new GHD hair styler, revealing her all-white space which also had a stuffed toy on the floor.

Speaking to ET about the huge family upheaval, Heidi said: “[It] is obviously sad but at the same time that she's got enough to go for it. She's moving to New York. I started in New York, so she knows New York inside and out because we shot Project Runway there for so many years."

Heidi likes to work out at her massive Bel-Air mansion

Heidi is bursting with pride over her daughter who is juggling an emerging model career alongside her studies. "I'm very proud of my daughter and her modeling. And she's studying at the same time, she's juggling already," she told People.

During term breaks, Leni can retreat back to the family home and the property boasts incredible hilltop views and a massive swimming pool.

Heidi explained her garden helps her fitness journey in a chat with Women's Health.

WATCH: Heidi's family pool is epic

Loading the player...

"I'm fortunate enough to have a pool at home and, when the pandemic started, I began swimming 20 laps a day. Low-impact exercise like this is much better for my joints than running on a treadmill.

"I jump on the trampoline in the garden at my home in LA and do body-weight exercises – including lots of squats. I get plenty of movement from running around after four children, two dogs and a cat."

