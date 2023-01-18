Start spring cleaning early with up to $200 off Dyson's top home products

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In the mood to get a head start on spring cleaning? Maybe not. But you probably are in the mood to save hundreds of dollars on elite household cleaning equipment. Dyson is currently having a sale and giving up to $200 off some of its bestsellers. And we're not just talking vacuums, but also air purifiers and humidifiers to keep your air quality high.

Until January 21, you can save $100 off both the Dyson V8 and Dyson V10 Animal featuring the latest hair de-tangling technology. And until January 28 save $170 and $200 off the Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact and the Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool Autoreact, respectively.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal, was $549.99 now $449.99 until January 21, Dyson

With up to 60 minutes of run time, this vacuum boasts the latest hair de-tangling technology and is specifically made for homes with pets.

Dyson V8, was $449.99 now $349.99 until January 21, Dyson

Made for quick cleaning, the Dyson V8 is lightweight but incredibly powerful and has the latest hair de-tangling technology.

Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Autoreact, was $799 now $599 until January 28, Dyson

The latest Dyson Purifier Humidifier will help improve air quality to give you a much more comfortable environment where you can, literally, breathe easier.

Dyson Purifier Cool Autoreact, was $549.99 now $379.99 until January 28, Dyson

The advanced filtration system of this purifier removes gases and odors, with a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns in size.

