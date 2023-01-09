The best warm mist humidifiers for warmth and hydration

When the weather is chilly and dry, a warm mist humidifier is just the thing to keep your home warm and cozy. The best warm mist humidifiers will not only warm your home, they'll also help reduce germs and bacteria to help prevent illness and can be used during allergy season to keep your sinuses clear.

If you're often complaining of a sore throat or dry cough, or if your skin and lips dry out quickly in the colder months, a warm mist humidifier can greatly reduce these issues and increase your comfort levels. The weather outside may be quite frightful, but you don't have to suffer (at least not while you're indoors). Get yourself a warm mist humidifier and live your best life!

What is a warm mist humidifier?

Humidity in the air is important to keep air from becoming too dry. It's recommended that households use humidifiers if the humidity in the home goes down to 30% or lower. (If you're curious about the humidity levels in your home, you can use a digital air monitor to find out.) Keeping your home humid has a variety of benefits for people of all ages. Warm mist humidifiers are also called vaporizers. They work by heating up water and releasing it as steam into the air.

Why would you use a warm mist humidifier?

There are many reasons to use a warm mist humidifier, particularly in the wintertime. First, they help reduce bacteria and germs to help prevent colds, the flu, and other illnesses common in the colder months. Second, they warm cool winter air to prevent your lips and skin from drying out. Third, they help prevent sore throats. Finally, they also simply keep the home warm without drying out the air like a centralized heater might do.

Best warm mist humidifiers

Levoit Warm Mist Humidifier, $78.99, Amazon

This best-selling warm mist humidifier has an app you can download on your smart phone to help control settings and set schedules for a seamless experience. With an aroma box where you can put drops of your favorite essential oils and Sleep Mode to give you a good night's rest, it really doesn't get better than this one.

Elechomes Humidifiers for Bedroom, was $129.99 now $89.95, Amazon

Quiet and adaptable to the environment, this warm mist humidifier can humidify up to 750 sq. ft., has a built-in humidity sensor to automatically adjust the humidity in your space, and can work continuously for up to 60 hours. It also has a cool mist option.

HoMedics Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier with Aromatherapy, $79.99, Kohl's

Enjoy up to 120 hours of use with this HoMedics humidifer that also has an option for all of your favorite essential oils. Fill your space with the relaxing scent of lavender or the energizing fragrance of lemon or bergamot

Honeywell Filter Free Warm Moisture Humidifier, $39.99, Amazon

Perfect for the allergy-sufferer, this warm mist humidifier from Honeywell is compact and just big enough to humidify a bedroom through the night. It helps keep skin healthy and moisturized and also reduces sinus issues when used regularly.

PureGuardian Ultrasonic Warm & Cool Mist Humidifier, was $99.99 now $82.99, Amazon

If you need to improve humidity in a large space, this warm mist humidifer with a 2-gallon capacity offers up to 100 hours of use. The Silver Clean protected tank also prevents mold and mildew from forming on the surface of the tank.

Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier, $39.99, Amazon

This warm mist humidifier with a 1-gallon tank is ideal for smaller rooms and bedrooms. Great for babies and children, this humidifer also works with the Vicks VapoSteam for when you need a medicated vaporizer. It's filter free and good for 24 hours before you need to refill it.

