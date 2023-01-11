Best electric coffee grinders for that perfect cup in 2023

Mmm, coffee. It's truly one of life's great pleasures, and you need the best electric coffee grinder to make yourself a consistently stellar cup. It's no secret that Americans love coffee, but for many, a run-of-the-mill cup of coffee won't do. For true coffee connoisseurs, there's no entertaining a subpar cup of coffee or, heaven forbid, instant coffee. True coffee connoisseurs have their French presses and fancy cappuccino makers and they even grind their own coffee beans.

RELATED: Best foot spas with top reviews in 2023

Maybe you've done research and discovered that grinding your own coffee beans directly before brewing yourself a cup is the only way to go. Congrats! It's always a great moment when you realize you deserve to treat yourself, and then actually take the steps to make your life better. Even if that just means having a ridiculously excellent cup of coffee in the morning before starting your day.

MORE: Best dumbells for women to crush their workout

Sure, grinding your own coffee beans in an electric coffee grinder may prevent you from enjoying coffee made by someone else ever again, but life is short, and you deserve the world's best cup of coffee. Important note: Burr grinders are always superior to blade grinders. Burr grinders will give you a better consistency and grind in a type of milling action, while blade grinders basically chop up the beans and won't give you the best consistency. Ready for a perfect cup of coffee every day? Keep reading.

Best electric coffee grinders

Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, was $132.99 now $118.95, Amazon

This Baratza electric coffee grinder has a great rep thanks to its consistency and user-friendliness. Unlike many appliances, they're actually designed to be repaired and you can have the burrs replaced every few years. This is a great overall electric coffee grinder you'll use for a long, long time.

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder, was $299 now $255, Amazon

Enjoy your morning routine more when you use the Ode coffee grinder. It's remarkably quiet and features professional-grade burrs to give your coffee superior consistency. The 11 grind settings are perfect for a variety of coffee types, including French press or cold brew.

OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder with Scale, was $299.95 now $259, Amazon

The built-in scale on this electric coffee grinder helps simplify the grinding and brewing process and reduces the need to buy a separate scale. Its stainless steel conical burrs also create perfectly uniform grounds for the best flavor profile.

Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill, was $59.95 now $50.02, Amazon

This bestselling electric coffee grinder is one of the more affordable options, but it will still give you a great, uniform grind thanks to its 18-position grind selector. The removable grind chamber also holds enough ground coffee to make 32 cups, making it perfect for a large household of coffee lovers.

Breville Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Bean Grinder, was $349.99 now $199.95, Amazon

The stainless steel conical burrs of this electric coffee grinder ensure the essential oils that give coffee its delicious flavor are not lost during the grinding process. Enjoy 60 precise settings that give you everything from a fine espresso grind to a coarser French press.

KRUPS Precision Grinder, was $65.99 now $54.31 Amazon

Another affordable option, the KRUPS Precision Grinder features 12 grind settings for a variety of coffee brewing methods, including French press, pour over, and drip filter coffee. The 8-ounce coffee bean hopper can produce up to 32 cups of coffee.

Rancilio Rocky Espresso Coffee Grinder, $440, Amazon

To get a very fine coffee grind good enough for a great cup of espresso, you have to pay a little more. The Rancilio Rocky is a pricier option specifically for espresso lovers. Its 50mm commercial grade grinding burrs and powerful 166-watt motor will deliver every time.

Bodum Bistro Burr Coffee Grinder, was $143 now $96.95, Amazon

Always grind the exact amount of coffee you need, and prevent waste, with the push button pre-set timer (which also keeps beans fresh). With 12 adjustable settings, you can go from espresso to French press consistency.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.