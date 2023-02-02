Princess Diana's childhood home as you've never seen it before Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer lives there now

Princess Diana was raised at Althorp House, which is where her brother Earl Charles Spencer lives now, and on Wednesday brand new footage of the unique property was released.

The stately home looked straight out of a storybook in drone footage captured during a frosty spell, and the Earl shared the mesmerising clips to the official property Instagram feed.

A blanket of light snow provided a breathtaking scene and the camera glided over the top of the building, showcasing the beautiful grounds around the historical home, all to a backdrop of elegant music.

The caption read: "Hello February! Here are some beautiful drone shots taken by Adey, our Conservation Manager here at Althorp, of the grounds covered in frost. The frost decorates the Park making it look so elegant, wouldn’t you agree?"

The Earl shared this magical footage

The post received over 2,000 likes and an array of comments, with many fans astounded by the view.

"Simply magical in the purest form of beauty #althorp will be ever be showcased as!

Snow has a stunning way of highlighting the bare bones and architectural beauty of #althorpestate that at other times of the year has other distractions," penned one follower, and: "Stunning what a place to live, just superb," added another.

The Oval Lake is where Diana is buired

On Tuesday, the Earl spent the afternoon down at the Oval Lake where his sister, the late Princess Diana is buried.

The 58-year-old has previously spoken about the special resting place, describing it as a calm oasis.

Diana's final resting place is only accessible via boat, as it's on an island in the centre of the lake. In Prince Harry's tell-all book Spare, he detailed how he and his wife Meghan Markle took the boat trip to pay their respects to his late mother.

Visitors to Althorp in the summer months are unable to access the private island, but there is, however, a dedicated temple where people can pay their respects to the late Princess.

