Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's privacy changes at UK home after £2.4m renovations The Sussexes have a property in Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have given glimpses into their wholesome home life in Montecito at their £11million mansion in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and they've also shared snaps of their lesser-used UK home, Frogmore Cottage.

In the trailer for the following three episodes of the show, the Sussexes showed a clip of them within the grounds of the Windsor home that revealed a major privacy change – a new hedge to shield the windows.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share rare glimpse of Frogmore Cottage grounds during special occasion

The photograph shows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at their daughter Lilibet's first birthday party held at their private residence. The Duchess carried their son Archie and Lilibet was pictured perched on her dad's shoulders.

In the background of the shot the exterior of their cottage could be seen, and there is clearly a tall hedge situated in front of the ground floor windows. This hedge was in a slightly different position before, and also featured a gap, exposing the façade of the residence.

The couple shared a new picture of Frogmore Cottage in their Netflix show

Frogmore Cottage sits within the grounds of Frogmore House and the house is occasionally open to royal visitors and so this kind of privacy would be sought after by the couple to ensure their family aren't overlooked too much by members of the public.

Prince Harry's brother Prince William has also taken lengths to ensure his family time is kept private by taking special measures at his London home, Kensington Palace.

The hedges are different in an archived photo

It was TikTok user @allthatspretty that spotted the genius addition when she was on a tour of the palace. She noticed partially frosted windows to conceal the view into the waleses' private garden.

"I'm at the Kensington Palace tour! Look at the secret windows they have that make sure you can't see into Kate and Wills' private garden to the right! They have it on all the windows in this room," she wrote on the video that revealed all.

