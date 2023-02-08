How Princess Kate used Prince William's royal status to bag student accommodation The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the University of St Andrews together

The Prince and Princess of Wales lived together before they were married as they attended the University of St Andrews together, but did you know that the royal was almost forbidden from living with his now-wife?

It transpires that Princess Kate had to name drop her flatmate Prince William in order to secure the tenancy in a Scottish home because the landlord had previous bad experience with male tenants.

Princess Kate secured accommodation for Prince William

As revealed by the landlady of the property herself, she told ivilliage.co.uk, reported by the Daily Mail: "We'd had an unfortunate experience with some boys in the flat once before and we were determined not to have young men there again. Broken furniture, broken windows – there was a lot of damage, so that put us off really."

She continued: "I said to this young lady we’d really rather not have more boys and she said, "What if I were to tell you that it was Prince William?".

It took landlady Charlotte Smith a bit of convincing but eventually she said yes to the royal staying at her property.

The family now live in Windsor

The Victorian terraced house was located near the University and it reportedly cost each of them £100 per week (a total rent of £1,600 per month), but it would now set tenants back north of £3,500 per month.

The home had a utility room and a galley kitchen, as well as an open-plan living and dining room and floor-to-ceiling windows offering plenty of natural light.

The couple now reside in very different living quarters, in a private home in Windsor called Adelaide Cottage. William, Kate relocated from London in September last year along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family reportedly moved for a quieter life and their royal residence is specially protected with a gatehouse on site. The dedicated hut at the edge of the property is where the family's security team are based, in order to monitor the comings and goings of the property.

