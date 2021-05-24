5 time-saving cleaning hacks that will change your life

After months spent in lockdown, new research shows that more people than ever are cleaning their homes every single day. With many of us still using our house as our office, we are constantly checking that our living room is looking Zoom call worthy, not to mention feeling an increased need to wipe down surfaces to keep the spread of germs at bay.

RELATED: TikTok's cleaning hack with 179million views will leave you shook

However, now that restrictions are easing, life is about to get a whole lot busier, meaning we won't have as much time on our hands to hoover the carpet or plump the pillows before heading out the door. Luckily, expert organiser Nicola Lewis, aka This Girl Can Organise, has shared her top five tips on how to make cleaning as quick and efficient as possible, to help bring some calm and clarity to life after lockdown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicola Lewis' fuss-free family travel staycation hacks

1. How to clean your shower quickly

If your shower head is clogged with limescale, wrap it in a plastic bag filled with white vinegar and secure it with a rubber band. Leave it for 30 minutes while you put your feet up and relax, and once the time is up your shower will be looking as good as new.

Nicola Lewis offers lots of cleaning tips and tricks on social media

MORE: 5 brilliant kitchen cupboard organising hacks from a decluttering expert

2. How to clean your carpet quickly

Now that we are allowed to have friends and family round, we may find our carpets looking a little worse for wear. To give them a deep clean and remove any smelly odours, sprinkle bicarbonate of soda over the carpet using a fine mesh sieve. Leave for a few hours or ideally overnight to absorb then vacuum or use a spray extraction machine like the Kärcher SE 4001 carper cleaner which uses water and detergent to clean deep into the fibres.

Kärcher SE 4001 carpet cleaner, £199.98, Toolstation

3. How to clean your hallway quickly

As guests travel in and out, you may start to notice more scuff marks on the hallway walls. For an easy fix, grab a tennis ball and gently rub against any marks to remove them.

Pack of 3 Summit tennis balls, £2.99, The Range

4. How to clean your microwave quickly

Cleaning your microwave can seem like a laborious task, meaning it is never at the top of our to do list. However, there is a quick and eco-friendly way to get your microwave sparkling again. Simply place some slices of lemon in a bowl of water and add a toothpick to prevent it from boiling over. Pop the bowl in the microwave and set the time for three to five minutes. This will loosen all the grease and grime and make it super easy to wipe away with a cloth.

Marigold microfibre cloth, £1.99, The Range

5. How to clean your windows quickly

Cleaning windows, mirrors and shower screens needn't be an arduous task. Investing in a Kärcher window vac is a really smart move to save time and get perfect results fast. They effortlessly suck up moisture leaving surfaces sparkling clean and streak free in a matter of minutes. To prep, you can also get a premium spray bottle kit that has a microfibre cloth attached for simultaneous spraying and wiping.

Kärcher Window Vac WV 6, £109.98, Toolstation

DISCOVER: 8 best books for home organisation hacks: Stacey Solomon, Mrs Hinch, Marie Kondo and more

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.