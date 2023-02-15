King Charles welcomes new addition to home – and there's a romantic connection His Majesty's Scottish home Balmoral has a new arrival

King Charles III's Scottish home Balmoral is set to fling open its doors on 1 April, but ahead of that momentous occasion, the estate has shared some other wonderful news.

The Balmoral farm has welcomed a brand-new arrival, an adorable calf and it has a romantic connection, being born on Valentine's Day!

We’ve fallen in love this Valentine’s Day with the latest Highland cow calf to be born on the estate.



The Balmoral estate has a new addition

A Tweet by the Balmoral estate feed read: "We've fallen in love this Valentine's Day with the latest Highland cow calf to be born on the estate. Born Valentine’s Day 2023 #HighlandCow #Scotland #ValentinesDay," and included an adorable picture of the mother and baby duo.

Many royal fans rushed to the comments section to share their genius ideas for the new arrival's name. "Hope you're calling it Balmoral Valentine…" penned one follower, and another wrote: "It’s got to be called valentine lol it's gorgeous."

The glorious castle was much loved by King Charles' mother the late Queen Elizabeth II. She spent part of her honeymoon on the estate and had many happy summers with her family at the idyllic haven.

As a child Prince Charles went on holiday to the Scottish estate...

The Scottish haven is where Her Majesty spent the final days of her long life and one month after she passed away, the official Instagram account shared a poignant post, and royal watchers were quick to comment with one writing: "What a beautiful place for Her Majesty to spend her last days." A second admitted: "The castle will now always remind me of the death of the wonderful Queen."

A third wrote: "What a beautiful picture, Balmoral in all its glory. Just our beloved Queen missing."

The late Queen loved her countryside estate

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, the late Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie spoke about her granny's love for the home.

She also said: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

