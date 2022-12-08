King Charles' sentimental home is unrecognisable in video shared on poignant date The monarch's residence looks magical in new video

King Charles III's Scottish home Balmoral Castle, which was his late mother's favourite residence, looks mesmerising in a brand-new snowy video shared three months to the day that she sadly passed away.

The magical clip was shared to the Balmoral Castle Instagram feed, and quickly garnered gushing comments from fans. The caption read: "Balmoral in the snow. Beautiful in every season," and the captions below included: "It's so beautiful and magnificent," and: "So pretty!!!" A third added a sombre comment, writing: "90 days without H.M The Queen."

WATCH: See Balmoral Castle covered in a blanket of magical snow

The camera pans across the blanket of crisp white snow as even more flurries fall from the grey skies above. The striking castle façade can be seen with snow on its rooftops, creating a captivating scene.

Balmoral's shop is open for visitors during various dates throughout December. In a post shared on Twitter, the residence revealed: "We have something for everyone in our Christmas shop with many of the items produced exclusively for Balmoral. [Christmas tree emoji] Open 10am to 4pm on 3rd, 4th, 7th, 10th, 11th, 14th, 17th, 19th, 21st and 23rd December."

This was one of the last photos of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral, which was significant considering the 50,000-acre estate was well known to have been her favourite place on earth, and it was previously described as a "paradise in the Highlands" by the monarch herself.

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, The late Queen's granddaughter Princess Eugenie said that her "Granny" is most happy in the Highlands, and she also revealed how the royal family like to spend their time together there.

The late Queen loved spending time at Balmoral

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew said: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

