King Charles' private homes for rest and recuperation away from the public eye

King Charles III has reportedly begun treatment after being diagnosed with cancer following hospital tests in January.

While he spent several days at The London Clinic – the private hospital where Princess Kate was also having planned abdominal surgery – for treatment for an enlarged prostate, the monarch has chosen to recuperate in the privacy of his own home as an outpatient.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

So where is Charles staying? While there have been talks of the King and Queen Camilla moving to Buckingham Palace in 2027 after renovations have been completed, the couple's primary residence is Clarence House, where they've lived since 2003.

We've taken a look at which homes he may choose for his rest and recuperation following his cancer diagnosis…

Clarence House

Members of the royal family such as Princess Beatrice and Prince Harry have been showing their support to the King by visiting him at his London property.

According to the website, "Clarence House is currently closed to visitors." While the royal residence has previously opened its doors to visitors in the summer, the closure could also indicate that Charles is prioritising his privacy.

Built by John Nash in 1825-27, Clarence House – located near St James's Palace – was previously home to The Queen Mother for almost five decades until she died in 2002, and it also acted as Charles' parents Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's home following their wedding in 1947.

Charles and Camilla moved into the home in 2003 and put their own stamp on the interiors, according to the royal family's website. It states: "To prepare the building for the former Prince of Wales, Clarence House underwent extensive refurbishment and redecoration.

"The colour schemes were adjusted in most rooms, new textiles introduced, and several new pieces from the Royal Collection and from The Prince of Wales's own art collection added."

Since this is Charles' primary base and the one he likely feels most at home, we imagine it will be where he chooses to stay amid his cancer treatment – especially since it remains close to the London hospital where he was previously being seen.

Sandringham House

The royal was seen leaving Clarence House and travelling via helicopter to his Norfolk residence Sandringham House on Tuesday. Sandringham, like Buckingham Palace, underwent renovations in 2023 with the garden being transformed into a more bio-diverse space.

The property is where Queen Elizabeth II typically spent her winter break, residing there throughout the festive period before returning to London after the anniversary of her father King George VI's death on 6 February. Charles has continued the tradition of hosting the royal Christmas celebration there, but he chose a shorter stay, travelling to Birkhall on the Balmoral estate in January.

While the 600-acre royal parkland is open to visitors all year round, the opening times for the royal residence have not been updated recently, as the website reads: "Sandringham House, Gardens and St Mary Magdalene Church are now closed until 2024."

Highgrove House

Should he wish to embrace the healing effects of nature in the countryside, Charles has access to several more beautiful royal residences. These include Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, a "sanctuary" which holds a special place in his heart.

"Highgrove has always been the scene for any kind of big celebrations to do with birthdays, especially for the King and the Queen. Highgrove is very important to him, it’s been his home for 40 years," former royal butler Grant Harrold told HELLO!.

"It’s his sanctuary, he has got a literal sanctuary in the chapel there too, it’s somewhere he escapes to… it's his heaven and the place he likes to be most.

"Even though it’s now in the Duchy that comes under Prince William, the Prince of Wales, obviously the King resides there and it’s still his home and his gardens and still his love so it makes sense that that’s where he wants to be."

The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion hosted Charles' private 75th birthday celebrations in 2023, and where the monarch chose to have a quiet retreat in the days following his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death. He also previously lived there with his ex-wife Princess Diana and two young sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

When Charles first moved to Highgrove it was said to have little more than a neglected kitchen garden and some pastureland. Over the years, it has been transformed beyond recognition and now features stunning grounds that attract thousands of visitors every year, including ‘outdoor rooms’ with floral walkways, topiary and trees.

Windsor Castle

If he were to remain closer to home, King Charles may choose to take up residence at Windsor Castle, which is very close to where Princess Kate is recovering following surgery. Kate lives with her husband Prince William and three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate.

Following her 13-day stint in hospital, Buckingham Palace announced: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress."

While Queen Elizabeth II chose to spend much of her final years at Windsor Castle, Charles has primarily been pictured there for official royal duties so it's unlikely he would choose to spend an extended period of recovery there.

