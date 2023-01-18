Former royal residence for rent on the King's estate for £900/week This holiday cottage once belonged to Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III resides at Clarence House with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, but he also has a whole host of other royal residences he's acquired from his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch owns Balmoral Castle and many of the properties on the wider estate. There's one that is privately owned, which used to be owned by the Queen, and it is now rented out to the public!

WATCH: King Charles' home Buckingham Palace gets modern artwork update

Loading the player...

On Tuesday Balmoral Castle's official Twitter feed promoted Knocks Cottage, giving royal fans a look around.

An exterior photograph shows the idyllic property is a stone brick building with a canopy porch and dormer windows.

The perfect January escape in the heart of Royal Deeside! 😍



Knocks Cottage is now available at our special discounted rate of £900 for week commencing Saturday 21st January with space for up to 6 people.



For more information, please visit: https://t.co/diAMYzGoSQ pic.twitter.com/qriSehHhjH — Balmoral Castle & Estate (@Balmoral_Castle) January 17, 2023

You can stay on King Charles' estate

Inside, there is an open-plan living space with a traditional log burner, modern kitchen complete with breakfast bar and location-appropriate tartan sofas.

The post read: "The perfect January escape in the heart of Royal Deeside! Knocks Cottage is now available at our special discounted rate of £900 for week commencing Saturday 21 January with space for up to 6 people."

LATEST: King Charles shows support for Prince William following funeral controversy

At the end of last year, it appeared the monarch had already made changes to his new residence at Balmoral, by switching up green armchairs for red leather ones instead.

Charles inherited Balmoral Castle

His chosen furniture was topped with colourful patchwork cushions, creating a comfortable spot for meetings or to relax.

It's been all change at Buckingham Palace too, where His Majesty has ushered in modern changes, welcoming a new collection of artwork to the Picture Gallery.

The 20 pieces of modern art were gifted by Royal Academy of Arts to Queen Elizabeth to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and a video shared by the Royal Collection Trust gave us a glimpse at the new additions.

The monarch has made changes to his Scottish home

Visitors to the grand central London palace will be able to admire the creative pieces until 26 February.

Plus, the summer opening dates for the main home have recently been announced and the King's residence will be open from 14 July to 24 September.

PLANS: King Charles' exciting 2023 news revealed amid royal family drama

While the monarch is not currently living at the property, there is a chance that he will relocate with his wife later this year, after its major renovation project makes headway. Watch this space!

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.