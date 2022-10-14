Mark Wahlberg swaps $87.5 million family mansion for 'fresh start' in Vegas The family have lived in Beverly Hills since 2009

Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham's four children Ella, 19, Michael, 16, Brendan, 14, and Grace, 12, were at the front of their minds when they made the decision to sell their long-term California home and move to Nevada for a "fresh start."

The Uncharted actor, 51, made the confession during an appearance on The Talk on Thursday, where he opened up about allowing his children to "pursue their dreams" while he works on his film studio and factories for his clothing line Municipal.

Speaking of the move, Mark said: "I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting and I’ve only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there.

"So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer, this made a lot more sense for us."

Mark revealed their Nevada move would allow his son to pursue his golfing passion

He added: "So we came here to just give ourselves a new look, a fresh start for the kids, and there's lots of opportunity here, so I'm really excited about the future."

Mark and Rhea, 44, purchased their Beverly Hills property for $8.25 million in 2009 and transformed it into a luxury family home with help from architect Richard Landry. Now, it features 12 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms spread across 30,500 square feet, and amenities include a two-story wood-panelled library, a movie theatre, an outdoor pool, a skate park and a golf course – so we can see why it hit the market for $87.5 million in April 2022.

Mark and Rhea's daughter loves horses

Mark is reportedly waiting for his new home to be built in the Summit Club, a 555-acre private community in Las Vegas, after purchasing a 2.5-acre plot for $15.6 million.

In the meantime, he has splashed out $14.5 million on a 7,327-square-foot home with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-baths.

