Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's toaster and kettle set is in the Amazon sale

It’s possible that because of the dramatic details revealed in Prince Harry’s best selling autobiography Spare, the kitchen in his and Meghan Markle’s Nottingham Cottage is one of the most talked-about in the world.

But there’s another thing that had royal fans buzzing - the surprisingly affordable appliances that were spotted on the now-famous kitchen’s countertop!

Meghan and Harry gave a glimpse of their Nottingham Cottage kitchen, including the Breville toaster and kettle set spotted above in the upper right corner, during their Netflix documentary

As seen during the peek inside the cottage in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the royal couple’s cooking appliances included a Breville toaster and kettle, which you can now get in a set in the Amazon sale for up to 20% off.

Breville Bold Kettle and Toaster Set, more colours, £57.99 (WAS £61.98), Amazon

Amazon's Breville set bundles include a two- or four-slice toaster plus a 1.7-litre fast-boil kettle, and all are in the chic retro style that evokes pricier brands like Smeg.

Breville Curve Toaster, £39.99 (WAS £44.99), Amazon

There are also a host of colours available, so you can opt for classic cream like Meghan and Harry, minimalist grey or black, or pop-of-colour brights.

Breville Curve Kettle & Toaster Set, £73.99 (WAS £84.98), Amazon

Of course, if you’re hoping for just a toaster or just a kettle, you can shop for those separately, too.

Breville Aura Black Kettle and Toaster Set, £88 (WAS £109.98), Amazon

Breville kettles and toasters have a consistently high rating on Amazon, and the Breville Impressions kettle that's so similar to Harry and Meghan's has an impressive 4.7 star rating with over 19,000 five-star reviews.

Breville Impressions Electric Kettle, £44.64, Amazon

One Amazon buyer said the chic white kettle “very stylish” and a “very good value”. “Really light kettle that boils fast and looks very elegant at a quarter the price of other brands - excellent so far!”

