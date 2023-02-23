Is this Princess Anne's secret party barn? The Princess Royal lives at Gatcombe Park

Princess Anne has been praised for her humble living quarters inside her vast mansion, Gatcombe Park, but did you know that The Princess Royal has her own party barn?

In a Vogue interview, the secret space was revealed by Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike.

The interview reads: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

Princess Anne invited ITV into her home

When Princess Anne gave an interview to ITV's Chris Ship to mark what would have been her father's 100th birthday, the location of choice appeared to be a very sparse room on Anne's estate – the party pad perhaps?

The room has traditional stone brick walls, wooden framed windows and light-coloured wooden flooring. The room had hardly any furniture and accessories, apart from one floral rug, a dark wooden table and chairs and an ornament on the windowsill.

Eagle eyed fans may have clocked the two double plug sockets underneath the window – perfect for disco lights or speakers perhaps!

Zara and Mike Tindall live on Princess Anne's estate

Zara and Mike also reside on Anne's estate, living in a separate property, believed to be Aston Farm.

Earlier this week, a video was released inside their mammoth home, revealing the royals' incredible kitchen.

The William Hill video was the first ever look we've had inside their cooking space, and it certainly didn't disappoint.

The royal couple sat on industrial-style chairs with a giant island behind them, with two golden pendant lights above.

The couple have opted for a mix of traditional and modern features with oak beams on the ceiling and rustic brick walls, but also a chic media wall with on-trend panelling.

The space has been tiled throughout making it ideal for busy family life with their three children, Mia, Lena and Lucas.

