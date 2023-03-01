Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's zoo home to raise daughter Grace Warrior See where the late Steve Irwin's daughter lives

Bindi Irwin has a love for animals passed on from her late father Steve Irwin, and that much is clear by the fact she lives in a literal zoo!

Bindi is based on site at Australia Zoo, Queensland with her husband Chandler Powell, her daughter Grace Warrior, her mother Terri and her brother Robert. From a gigantic garden to a beautiful nursery, it looks like the perfect family pad.

The mom-of-one welcomed another adorable arrival earlier this year - a baby rhino!

Bindi Irwin's living room

Bindi and Chandler recently posed for a photo inside of their living room. It is decorated with cream walls and orange tiled flooring, and furniture includes a sofa dressed with a lilac throw, a tall house plant and a white coat stand. There is also a dining table as seen behind the couple, with black chairs lining either side. The kitchen, meanwhile, is accessed via an arched entryway.

Bindi shared another image of her puppy sleeping on the sofa in the living room last year. The dog was seen lying on a checked blanket, alongside a sentimental design embroidered with a photo of Bindi as a child, and her late father Steve Irwin.

The room also has a large open log fireplace, as seen in this snap of Bindi and her mum.

Bindi Irwin's baby's nursery

In keeping with the location of the home, Bindi's baby girl's nursery has been curated with an animal theme, including wall art of rabbits and butterflies. It is furnished with a white wooden changing bed, and a white, red and green floral mat on top.

Bindi Irwin's garden

Bindi and Chandler have plenty of outdoor space in their backyard, which Bindi called "spectacular" when she posted this photo on Instagram.

Bindi Irwin's hallway

Bindi's hallway follows the same muted, rustic design as the rest of the property, with cream walls and tiled flooring, and a wooden staircase with a black wrought-iron bannister.

